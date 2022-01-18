Razorbacks Baseball ranked #2 in D1Baseball preseason poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team is ranked number two in the nation in D1Baseball’s preseason Top 25 poll.

D1Baseball released its rankings on January 18. The publication is the third of college baseball’s six major polls, including Baseball America, Perfect Game, NCBWA, USA Today Coaches and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, to release its Top 25 ahead of the 2022 season. The Hogs were ranked number nine and number 20, respectively, in Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball’s preseason polls.

Arkansas is the highest-ranked SEC program in D1Baseball’s Top 25. The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25, including six in the top 10 — #2 Arkansas, #3 Vanderbilt, #4 Mississippi State, #5 Ole Miss, #8 LSU and #9 Florida. Georgia and Tennessee checked in at #16 and #18, respectively, while future SEC member Texas held down the top spot at #1.

The Razorbacks, reigning SEC regular season and tournament champions, open the 2022 campaign – their 100th season of competition – against Illinois State on Feb. 18-20 at Baum-Walker Stadium.