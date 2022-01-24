Razorbacks baseball ranked #8 in Baseball America preseason Top 25

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is ranked #8 in the country in Baseball America’s preseason Top 25.

Baseball America released its poll on January 24. The publication is the fourth of college baseball’s six major polls, also including D1Baseball, Perfect Game, NCBWA, USA Today Coaches and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, to announce its Top 25 ahead of the 2022 season.

The Razorbacks are now in the top 10 in three of the four published preseason polls. Arkansas is ranked #2 by D1Baseball and #9 by Perfect Game. Collegiate Baseball, meanwhile, has the Hogs at #20.

Arkansas is one of six SEC programs in Baseball America’s top 10. The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25 — #2 Vanderbilt, #3 Mississippi State, #6 Florida, #8 Arkansas, #9 Ole Miss, #10 LSU, #14 Georgia and #17 Tennessee. Future SEC member Texas is in the poll’s top spot at #1.

Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Hogs, reigning SEC regular season and tournament champion, open the 2022 campaign, their 100th season of competition, against Illinois State on February 18-20 at Baum-Walker Stadium.