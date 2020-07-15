Razorbacks Buying in and Hoping For Sucessful Season

FAYETTEVILLE — The University and the remainder of the SEC still don’t know exactly if there will be a season and if so how it will look.

The COVID-19 that shutdown sports and much of the nation this past spring still is very much being a factor in if college football will be played. Also, if so how many games along with many other questions also remain.

Regardless of all that the athletes continue to work hard preparing as if there will be a season. The SEC Athletic Directors met this past Monday in Birmingham, but the message afterward remained the same. The SEC is targeting a late July decision on the fall season.

According to a source, the likely scenario is the SEC tries a 10-game all-conference schedule. Each team would play the eight they are now scheduled to face and add two more from the other division. It appears another option could be to start the season a couple of months later and play six games thus facing everyone in your division.

Right now the SEC is keeping several options on the table.