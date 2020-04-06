Razorbacks Celebrate National Student-Athlete Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In appreciation of its more than 460 student-athletes competing in 19 sports, Razorback Athletics is celebrating National Student-Athlete Day.
Celebrated annually on April 6, National Student-Athlete Day honors high school and college student-athletes who have achieved excellence in academics and athletics, while having made significant contributions to their schools and communities.
National Student-Athlete Day is one of America’s strongest endeavors promoting the positive virtues of sports, student-athletes as a whole, and the positive affect they both have on society.
With a continued focus on student-athlete success, the University of Arkansas’ Department of Intercollegiate Athletics works daily to achieve its mission of Building Champions and Razorback for Life.
Several of the Arkansas coaches sent messages to their student-athletes on social media Monday.