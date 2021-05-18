Razorbacks Climb at Regional; 3 Hogs in Top 15

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. – Arkansas fired a 4-under-par 280, tying for the fourth-best score by the program at a Regional, and the Razorbacks moved up three spots to third at the NCAA Kington Springs Regional, played at the Golf Club of Tennessee. The 24th-ranked Razorbacks have a 36-hole score of 563 (-5).

For the second straight day, fifth-year senior William Buhl fired a 2-under 69 for the Razorbacks and is tied for third with a 4-under-par 138 – one shot off a two-way tie for the individual lead. Julian Perico improved five spots into a tie for 14th thanks to a 1-under 70 Tuesday and a 36-hole total of 141 (71-70). Tyson Reeder also stands in a tie for 14th at 1-under (69-72) over two days.

“It was a solid day for all five players,” said head coach Brad McMakin. “We played the round we needed in order to get back in position for tomorrow. We have a great opportunity tomorrow to advance.”

San Diego State, one of Arkansas’ playing partners, carded the best round of the day with an 8-under 276 and climbed four spots into the lead. The Aztecs stand at -11 (557) and lead host Vanderbilt by two shots -9 (559). Arkansas (563) is four shots behind the Commodores and lead fourth-place North Carolina State (565) by two shots. Charlotte, which fired a 7-under-par round, is tied with Clemson for fifth with a 2-under total of 566. Kent State is seventh and one shot behind the 49ers and Clemson.

The top five teams after the final round will advance to the NCAA Championship.

Arkansas started on hole 10 for the second straight day.

Buhl opened with a bogey before reeling off four birdies over the next eight holes and was tied for the lead for the second straight day at the turn at -3. He got to 4-under with a birdie on his 11th hole (the par-4 2nd) but dropped shots on two of his next three holes. Buhl immediately responded with a birdie only to suffer a bogey on his final hole for a round of 69.

Perico was steady through nine holes, offsetting a bogey with a birdie, to make the turn at even par. He opened his back nine with a birdie on his 10th hole, the par-4 1st. He suffered a double on his 11th hole only to bounce back with three straight birdies to get to -2 for the day. After three straight pars, he dropped a shot on his final hole for a 1-under round of 70.

Reeder is tied with Perico at 14th with a two-day total of 141. He was 4-over par through 10 holes then rallied with birdies on holes 11, 13 and 14 to get to 1-over. Reeder finished with four pars to turn in a 72.

Manuel Lozada was Arkansas’ big mover in round two. The freshman carded a 1-under-par 70 and moved 12 spots into a tie for 35th with a 36-hole total 144 (74-70). Lozada opened with a bogey but birdied back-to-back holes to make the turn at -1. He posted a birdie on his 11th hole but had a bogey on his 16th. Lozada finished with a par of pars for his round of 70.

Segundo Oliva Pinto shaved 10 strokes off his opening round to post an even-par 71 and moved up nine spots into a tie for 62d.

The third and final round is set for Wednesday. Arkansas will tee off first with San Diego State and Vanderbilt. The group will start on hole1 at 7:30 am (CT).