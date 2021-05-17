Razorbacks Close Rd1 Strong at NCAA Regional

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. – Tyson Reeder and William Buhl are tied for eighth while Julian Perico is tied for 19th to lead #24 Arkansas after round one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional, played the Golf Club of Tennessee (par 71, 7,107 yards). Thanks to a strong finish by the trio, the Razorbacks are in sixth with a 1-under-par round of 283.

Reeder, starting on hole 10, was even par after 11 holes. However, he had birdies on back-to-back holes and finished with four pars for his 2-under round of 69. Buhl, who was tied for the lead after nine holes at -3, fell back to even par due to a bogey and a double bogey. The fifth-year senior rallied to birdie two of his last three holes to card his 2-under 69.

Perico started with six straight pars before going bogey-birdie-bogey to close his front nine at +1. The junior fell to 4-over after a triple bogey on his 12th hole. Perico immediately responded with a birdie, had an eagle and closed his round with a birdie for an even-par round of 71.

NC State, ranked 10th, and Kent State, ranked 46th, are tied for first after 18 holes, each shooting a 7-under-par 277. Host and 13th-ranked Vanderbilt is tied for third with Houston with a 5-under 279. #26 San Diego State holds the fifth spot at -3 (281). The top five teams after 54 holes will advance to the NCAA Championship.

Arkansas, two shots behind fifth, holds a four-shot lead over #3 Clemson and a six-shot lead over #42 Charlotte and #33 Virginia.

Round two of three is set for Tuesday.