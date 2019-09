FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas' defense had six sacks and three interceptions in a 20-13 victory over Portland State on Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

It wasn't a pretty win, but much better looking than Tennessee's 38-30 loss to Georgia State in Knoxville. Arkansas' three interceptions came by safety Kamren Curl, safey Joe Foucha and cornerback Jarques McClellion. Last year's team only had five interceptions in 12 games and only two different players. Chad Morris talked about the interceptions.