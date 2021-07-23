Razorbacks fans react to Texas, Oklahoma reportedly moving to SEC

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you’re a Hogs fan, you’ve likely heard the swirling news that the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are likely leaving the Big 12 and joining the SEC in 2022. The migration would expand the conference to 16 teams and is set to revive Arkansas and Texas’ historic football rivalry.

Nick Walters went on a trip through downtown Little Rock’s River Market and Main Street area today to find fans who wanted to say their two cents. They have strong beliefs on how this move affects Razorbacks recruiting, their future seasons, and the SEC in general.

The Hogs face Texas for the first time since 2014, hosting the Horns this fall on September 11th. If the reports persist or if they become confirmed, you may hear some S-E-C calls in Razorback Stadium!