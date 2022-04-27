FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 20 Arkansas Women’s Golf will play in their 19th straight NCAA Regional after being selected as the four seed in the Ann Arbor Regional, which will take place May 9-11 and be hosted by Michigan at The University of Michigan Golf Course.

San Jose State is the one seed in the region and part of a 12-team field that includes Virginia, Michigan, UCF, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Washington, Ohio State, Pepperdine, Xavier and Oakland.

The 2022 Division I NCAA women’s golf season will have six regional sites for the first time in its history this season with 12 teams and six individuals at each regional site. The top four teams and two individuals not on an advancing team from each regional will advance to the national championship to be played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 20-25.

Arkansas is playing in its 19th straight regional and its 15th under Head Coach Shauna Taylor. The Razorbacks have appeared in 11 NCAA Championships, the most recent coming in 2011 where the Hogs finished tied for fifth. In last year’s 2021 NCAA Louisville Regional the Hogs barely missed the NCAA Championship cut, falling in a one-hole playoff to No. 1 South Carolina.

2022 NCAA Ann Arbor Regional

Dates: May 9-11

Host: Michigan

Location: The University of Michigan Golf Course

Par: 71

Yards: 6,232

Field (listed by seed):