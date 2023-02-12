FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball (19-8, 6-6 SEC) dominated against Missouri (15-10, 4-8 SEC) to cruise to a 61-33 victory for the Razorbacks’ ninth straight win over the Tigers. Missouri’s 33 points is the least amount the Razorbacks have given up defensively ever in an SEC game to reach a new record. Chrissy Carr led the Razorbacks with 18 points off 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.
Arkansas came up empty on its first two possessions, but Samara Spencer got the Razorbacks on the board with a jumper, which initiated a 6-0 run, while Missouri was still searching for its first field goal of the game. The Razorbacks then could not get a field goal in its next five attempts, but Arkansas still lead 6-2 at the media timeout taken with 4:56 left in the quarter. Spencer picked up two freebies and Makayla Daniels came up with an and-1 to extend Arkansas’ run to 11-0. Missouri scored its first field goal of the game with 1:40 left in the frame, as Arkansas led 11-4. Barnum came up with layup, but Missouri got off a layup before time expired, as Arkansas led 13-6 after one. The Razorbacks held Missouri to just two field goals, while forcing six turnovers.
Saylor Poffenbarger earned her first basket of the game off a jumper to start the scoring in the second quarter, and Carr followed with the Razorbacks’ first 3-pointer. Missouri called a timeout with Arkansas leading 18-6 with 7:34 left in the quarter. Arkansas continued its run, 8-0, with a Carr and-1. After Missouri’s second offensive foul of the game, the Tigers took a timeout with 6:05 left in the frame and the Razorbacks led 21-6. Missouri logged a freebie and a layup, but Poffenbarger answered with a 3-pointer. Missouri went on a 4-0 run, to cut the lead to 26-13 with under two minutes to play in the quarter. The Razorbacks finished the quarter with four unanswered points, thanks to Spencer scoring a layup off a Tiger turnover and Daniels attacking the basket for a layup as the buzzer sounded. Arkansas led 31-13 at the half, holding Missouri to 25% shooting in the first half.
Daniels logged Arkansas’ first points of the second half with two free throws. After a Missouri shot clock violation, the Tigers’ 16th turnover of the game, Missouri took its third timeout of the game with Arkansas leading 33-14 with 7:38 remaining in the quarter. Carr logged a 3-pointer out of the break, but Missouri responded on their next possession with a layup. Missouri cut the lead to under 20 after a jumper, but Erynn Barnum pushed it to 22 following a triple. At the media timeout, taken at 4:11, Arkansas held a 40-18 advantage. The bench got some action, as Rylee Langerman hit a 3-pointer and a Jersey Wolfenbarger’s three-point play pulled Arkansas ahead, 47-18 going into the final quarter. Arkansas held Missouri off the scoreboard for the latter six minutes of the frame.
Daniels knocked down a triple to find her way back in double digits in scoring. Missouri was 0-for-13 from beyond the arc until the Tigers scored their first triple, but Arkansas still led 52-23 with under eight minutes left in the game. The Razorbacks were held in a scoring drought for over three minutes, as Missouri went on a 4-0 run. Carr broke the Razorbacks’ scoring drought with her fourth triple of the game, and with 2:53 left in the contest, Arkansas led 58-29. The redshirt senior added one more for 3-pointer for good measure to match a career-high five triples and send off Arkansas with a 61-33 win. Despite being outscored 15-14 in the fourth quarter, Arkansas held Missouri to 33 points, a record low in SEC play defensively for the Razorbacks.
HOG HIGHLIGHTS
- Carr paced the Razorbacks with a game-high 18 points off an efficient 6-for-10 shooting from the field. Her five 3-pointers matched a career-high and moved her up to No. 18 for the most 3-pointers scored in an individual season with 61. Carr also added five boards
- Barnum followed with a near double-double of 14 points and nine rebounds for her 11th straight double-digit scoring game. She added three blocks as well
- Daniels logged 11 points, while drawing six fouls. She also tallied three assists and three steals
- Langerman and Wolfenbarger recorded three points each off the bench
- Arkansas scored 24 points off Missouri turnovers
- The Razorbacks held Missouri to 28.3 percent shooting from the field, 13-for-46, while holding the Tigers to 6.7 percent, 1-for-15, from beyond the arc
- Arkansas logged nine 3-pointers on the game
UP NEXT
Arkansas will remain home to face Tennessee on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
