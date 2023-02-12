FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball (19-8, 6-6 SEC) dominated against Missouri (15-10, 4-8 SEC) to cruise to a 61-33 victory for the Razorbacks’ ninth straight win over the Tigers. Missouri’s 33 points is the least amount the Razorbacks have given up defensively ever in an SEC game to reach a new record. Chrissy Carr led the Razorbacks with 18 points off 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Arkansas came up empty on its first two possessions, but Samara Spencer got the Razorbacks on the board with a jumper, which initiated a 6-0 run, while Missouri was still searching for its first field goal of the game. The Razorbacks then could not get a field goal in its next five attempts, but Arkansas still lead 6-2 at the media timeout taken with 4:56 left in the quarter. Spencer picked up two freebies and Makayla Daniels came up with an and-1 to extend Arkansas’ run to 11-0. Missouri scored its first field goal of the game with 1:40 left in the frame, as Arkansas led 11-4. Barnum came up with layup, but Missouri got off a layup before time expired, as Arkansas led 13-6 after one. The Razorbacks held Missouri to just two field goals, while forcing six turnovers.

Saylor Poffenbarger earned her first basket of the game off a jumper to start the scoring in the second quarter, and Carr followed with the Razorbacks’ first 3-pointer. Missouri called a timeout with Arkansas leading 18-6 with 7:34 left in the quarter. Arkansas continued its run, 8-0, with a Carr and-1. After Missouri’s second offensive foul of the game, the Tigers took a timeout with 6:05 left in the frame and the Razorbacks led 21-6. Missouri logged a freebie and a layup, but Poffenbarger answered with a 3-pointer. Missouri went on a 4-0 run, to cut the lead to 26-13 with under two minutes to play in the quarter. The Razorbacks finished the quarter with four unanswered points, thanks to Spencer scoring a layup off a Tiger turnover and Daniels attacking the basket for a layup as the buzzer sounded. Arkansas led 31-13 at the half, holding Missouri to 25% shooting in the first half.

Daniels logged Arkansas’ first points of the second half with two free throws. After a Missouri shot clock violation, the Tigers’ 16th turnover of the game, Missouri took its third timeout of the game with Arkansas leading 33-14 with 7:38 remaining in the quarter. Carr logged a 3-pointer out of the break, but Missouri responded on their next possession with a layup. Missouri cut the lead to under 20 after a jumper, but Erynn Barnum pushed it to 22 following a triple. At the media timeout, taken at 4:11, Arkansas held a 40-18 advantage. The bench got some action, as Rylee Langerman hit a 3-pointer and a Jersey Wolfenbarger’s three-point play pulled Arkansas ahead, 47-18 going into the final quarter. Arkansas held Missouri off the scoreboard for the latter six minutes of the frame.

Daniels knocked down a triple to find her way back in double digits in scoring. Missouri was 0-for-13 from beyond the arc until the Tigers scored their first triple, but Arkansas still led 52-23 with under eight minutes left in the game. The Razorbacks were held in a scoring drought for over three minutes, as Missouri went on a 4-0 run. Carr broke the Razorbacks’ scoring drought with her fourth triple of the game, and with 2:53 left in the contest, Arkansas led 58-29. The redshirt senior added one more for 3-pointer for good measure to match a career-high five triples and send off Arkansas with a 61-33 win. Despite being outscored 15-14 in the fourth quarter, Arkansas held Missouri to 33 points, a record low in SEC play defensively for the Razorbacks.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Carr paced the Razorbacks with a game-high 18 points off an efficient 6-for-10 shooting from the field. Her five 3-pointers matched a career-high and moved her up to No. 18 for the most 3-pointers scored in an individual season with 61. Carr also added five boards

Barnum followed with a near double-double of 14 points and nine rebounds for her 11th straight double-digit scoring game. She added three blocks as well

Daniels logged 11 points, while drawing six fouls. She also tallied three assists and three steals

Langerman and Wolfenbarger recorded three points each off the bench

Arkansas scored 24 points off Missouri turnovers

The Razorbacks held Missouri to 28.3 percent shooting from the field, 13-for-46, while holding the Tigers to 6.7 percent, 1-for-15, from beyond the arc

Arkansas logged nine 3-pointers on the game

