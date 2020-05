It is time once again for our weekly "Ask Mike" Segment where our veteran analyst Mike Irwin answers your questions about Arkansas Athletics. Below is this week's Q&A with Mike.

Our first question comes from hobhog who asks: Can the average football program afford to play football games with no fans in the stands? I’m a season ticket holder and not sure it’s wise to refund my money and expect me to reapply after encouraging me to sit at home watching on TV for a year. And i can’t imagine too many schools without big TV money would survivor that. Maybe if we say a prayer again before kickoff we could consider it a church service and allow attendance!