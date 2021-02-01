Razorbacks Keep No. 1 Ranking, Total 23 National Top 10 Marks

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas remained No. 1 in the second week of the USTFCCCA indoor national team rating index following another strong outing this past weekend.

Action in the Razorback Invitational produced four national leading marks for Arkansas: Paris Peoples in the 400m (52.48), Lauren Gregory in the mile (4:35.69), Katie Izzo in the 5,000m (15:36.22) and the 4×400 relay (3:30.80), which consisted of Morgan Burks-Magee, Peoples, Shafiqua Maloney and Rosey Effiong.

The Razorbacks collected three more top-10 nationally ranked marks, and now total 23 after three weeks of competition.

Last week marked the first time since the USTFCCCA started a rating system in 2008 that Arkansas women and men were ranked No. 1 in the same week. Previously, both programs were No. 1 in 2016, but not on the same week.

Arkansas maintains a sizeable lead in the rating index over squads that comprise the top five with a total of 353 points. Following the Razorbacks are Texas A&M (193), Georgia (176), USC (150), and Texas (123). The rest of the top 10 includes Texas Tech, LSU, BYU, Alabama, and Baylor.

Other SEC schools among the top 25 include Kentucky (12), South Carolina (17), Ole Miss (18), Florida (19), Tennessee (20), and Auburn (21).

This week the Razorbacks host the Arkansas Qualifier on Friday. Visiting teams include Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, UCLA, and Vanderbilt.

Arkansas women | National top 16 marks

 60:15) 7.32 Jada Baylark
200:7) 23.31 Jayla Hollis; 10) 23.38 Tiana Wilson; 13) 23.40 Rosey Effiong; 14) 23.41 Jada Baylark
400:1) 52.48 Paris Peoples; 6) 52.81 Morgan Burks-Magee; 10) 53.09 Shafiqua Maloney; 11) 53.14 Rosey Effiong; 12) 53.20 Tiana Wilson
800:5) 2:05.52 Shafiqua Maloney; 6) 2:05.62 Kennedy Thomson; 10) 2:06.40 Quinn Owen
Mile:1) 4:35.69 Lauren Gregory; 3) 4:37.07 Katie Izzo; 6) 4:38.22 Krissy Gear; 7) 4:39.01 Logan Morris; 12) 4:41.48 Kennedy Thomson
3000:1) 9:01.44 Lauren Gregory; 4) 9:08.55 Krissy Gear; 5) 9:09.45 Logan Morris; 6) 9:12.62 Katie Izzo; 15) 9:23.27 Gracie Hyde
5000:1) 15:36.22 Katie Izzo; 2) 15:36.51 Lauren Gregory; 7) 16:02.63 Logan Morris; 12) 16:21.47 Gracie Hyde; 14) 16:25.92 Abby Gray
60H:15) 8.27 Daszay Freeman
4×400:1) 3:30.80 Arkansas
PV:7) 14-2 Nastassja Campbell; 9) 14-1.25 Bailee McCorkle; 12) 13-9.25 Elien Vekemans
Pent:7) 3,966 G’Auna Edwards

