Razorbacks Looking at Some Younger Players During Bye Week

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and his staff are taking advantage of the bye week to look at some of the younger Razorbacks.

On Wednesday in his only media session with the local media Pittman talked about how the practices are going this week as the starters try to get healthy for the stretch run coming up in November.

“We had a 29-play scrimmage yesterday and came out of it healthy, which was a big thing,” Pittman said. “I’m talking about with the young ones. We had three different 10-minute segments of walk with the offense and defense, then we had 10-minute segments of special teams on Mississippi State, then we had a 29-play scrimmage with the guys. Cam Ball looked good yesterday, I thought. Not a lot there, I thought our young offensive linemen competed well. I liked the way (Kade) Renfro threw the ball yesterday. Landon Rogers caught a couple, maybe three good passes, so that’s kind of the report on the scrimmage from yesterday.”

Renfro is a transfer quarterback from Ole Miss. Ball was a highly recruited defensive lineman out of Georgia the Hogs signed. He actually played some against UAPB this past Saturday. Rogers is a true freshman from Little Rock Parkview who was converted to tight end from quarterback. The freshmen offensive linemen are Cole Carson, Devon Manuel, preferred walk-on Josh Street and Terry Wells.

Pittman said the team will practice again today and went into detail for the rest of the week.

“Today is going to be identical to yesterday, only different situations,” Pittman said. “We’re going to third-down walks, end up with short yardage and goal line as part of our walks today and part of our 7-on-7 is part of our job for today, along with special teams. And then we’re going to plan another 30-play scrimmage with the young guys. Tomorrow, we’re going to have a Monday practice, only thing different is we’re going in spiders instead of shells, and we’ll have a Monday-type practice for Mississippi State. Then we’ll come back Sunday and have a shells practice, a Monday practice on Mississippi State. Then Monday, we’ll have a full-padded practice, which will be a Tuesday-type practice. Then Tuesday obviously we’re off. Wednesday will be Wednesday, Thursday will be Thursday, Friday and so forth. So that’s kind of the next 10 days, I guess. The kids are off from practice Friday, Saturday, then they’ll come back here at 4 for practice on Sunday.”

Since Tuesday is an election day the schools can’t practice or have meetings. Arkansas will host Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network.