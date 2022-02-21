New Orleans – Arkansas remains No. 3 in the recent USTFCCCA national rating index for the third consecutive week as the indoor schedule moves into the postseason with the SEC Championships and NCAA Championships coming up next.

The top six positions remained unchanged this week as Texas, Florida, Arkansas, LSU, Kentucky, and Texas Tech maintain the top five places. The rest of the top 10 includes Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and BYU.

The Razorbacks have a pair of national leaders with Shafiqua Maloney in the 800m (2:01.74) as well as the distance medley relay from its school record effort of 10:51.63. Lauren Gregory currently ranks fifth in the nation for the mile (4:32.67) and 3,000m (8:53.77) as well as sixth in the 5,000m (15:34.58).

In the 4×400 relay, the Hogs are third (3:28.39) nationally while Nastassja Campbell ranks fourth in the pole vault (14-7.5).

The Razorbacks seek an eighth consecutive SEC Indoor team title, and 12th overall, when they travel to College Station, Texas, this weekend.

On the conference level, the rating index has Arkansas in the No. 1 position followed by Florida, LSU, Kentucky, and Ole Miss.

Razorbacks currently ranked among the top 16 nationally include the following:

Event Rank | Mark Individual

60m 8) 7.21 Jada Baylark 200m 7) 22.99 Jayla Hollis 9) 23.06 Jada Baylark 400m 8) 52.06 Morgan Burks-Magee 11) 52.14 Rosey Effiong 13) 52.33 Shafiqua Maloney 15) 52.50 Britton Wilson 16) 52.58 Paris Peoples 800m 1) 2:01.74 Shafiqua Maloney 11) 2:04.03 Quinn Owen Mile 5) 4:32.67 Lauren Gregory 3,000m 5) 8:53.77 Lauren Gregory 5,000m 6) 15:34.58 Lauren Gregory 60m Hurdles 12) 8.05 Daszay Freeman 15) 8.08 Jayla Hollis 4×400 Relay 3) 3:28.39 Arkansas DMR 1) 10:51.63 Arkansas Pole Vault 4) 14-7.25 (4.45) Nastassja Campbell 8) 14-5.25 (4.40) Elien Vekemans

USTFCCCA Top 25 National Ratings Index | Week 5 – February 21, 2022

Women: 1. Texas, 2. Florida, 3. Arkansas, 4. LSU, 5. Kentucky, 6. Texas Tech, 7. Ole Miss, 8. Texas A&M, 9. Virginia Tech, 10. BYU, 11. NC State, 12. Notre Dame, 13. Ohio State, 14. Oregon, 15. Washington, 16. Tennessee, 17. Nebraska, 18. Southern California, 19. Penn State, 20. Colorado, 21. Oklahoma State, 22. Binghamton, 23. South Carolina, 24. Alabama, 25. Duke.

USTFCCCA Conference National Ratings Index | February 21, 2022

SEC: 1. Arkansas, 2. Florida, 3. LSU, 4. Kentucky, 5. Ole Miss, 6. Tennessee, 7. Texas A&M, 8. Alabama, 9. Auburn, 10. South Carolina, 11. Georgia, 12. Mississippi State, 13. Vanderbilt, 14. Missouri.