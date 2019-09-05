Razorbacks Make Move in ESPN’s SEC Power Rankings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following a close win over Portland State and some SEC teams struggling outside the league the Razorbacks are No. 9 in ESPN’s SEC Power Rankings this week.

ESPN also rated the SEC the nation’s best conference, but only on the basis of Auburn beating Oregon. Otherwise, Alex Scarborough pointed out that Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina and yes Tennessee lost in the opening week.

Auburn had to rally to defeat Oregon as Scarborough noted.

“When Bo Nix found Seth Williams for the game-winning touchdown in Arlington, Texas, fans inside AT&T Stadium started the time honored chant, ‘S-E-C!’

“But boy, it was nearly not the SEC’s weekend. Not at all.

“If Auburn had lost to Oregon — and for much of the game it looked like that was going to happen — the conference would have taken a big L to start the season.”

Alabama leads the list at No. 1. They are followed, in order, by Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Mississippi State and Kentucky ahead of the Hogs.

Behind Arkansas, Scarborough has Missouri, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and the Vols. Arkansas’ opponent this week is Ole Miss which is No. 13.