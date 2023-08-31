LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – When the Arkansas Razorbacks open their 2023 football season at War Memorial Stadium Saturday against Western Carolina, they will do so without their beloved live mascot Tusk VI.

Tusk’s absence comes due to the death of his caretaker Keith Stokes, who looked after him at the Stokes Family Farm in Dardanelle. Stokes was also the caretaker for previous live Razorbacks mascots Tusk IV and his son Tusk V, who passed away in January.

Tusk VI is the brother of Tusk V, who was on the sidelines for the Hogs from 2019-2022, one of the most successful stretches in the program’s history across all sports.

For those who would like to contribute to the Stokes Family to help provide basic care needs for Tusk VI, they can visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com.

Fans can also send a donation to Tusk Fund, c/o The Razorback Foundation, 1295 Razorback Road, Suite A, Fayetteville, AR 72701.

Arkansas plays Western Carolina Saturday at noon at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.