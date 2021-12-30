Razorbacks men’s basketball player Kamani Johnson suspended from program

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas men’s basketball head coach Eric Musselman announced that forward Kamani Johnson has been indefinitely suspended from the program.

Johnson was arrested in June 2021 for disorderly conduct following an altercation on Dickson Street.

Musselman did not specify the reason for Johnson’s dismissal in the press release.

Johnson played in 7 games during the 2021-2022 season averaging 3.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds per game.

Johnson played two seasons at the University of Arkansas Little Rock before signing with the Razorbacks on October 26, 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

