FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – With the season-opener just nine days away, the Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked inside another preseason Top 10, checking in at No. 8 in the USA Today/NFCA poll.

The Razorbacks are one of eight Southeastern Conference schools ranked in the poll’s Top 25 joining No. 2 Alabama, No. 6 Florida, No. 11 Missouri, No. 12 Georgia, No. 14 LSU, No. 19 Kentucky and No. 22 Tennessee. In addition to the Hogs’ tough conference slate, Coach Courtney Deifel’s squad will play No. 7 Washington twice over opening weekend at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. Arkansas will also face off against No. 17 James Madison and No. 24 Liberty in mid-March.

Opening Day for the Razorbacks is set for Thursday, Feb. 10 against Rutgers in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Arkansas will play a doubleheader against Memphis and Washington on Feb. 11 and a second a double dip against Long Beach State and Washington on Feb. 12 before returning home. Bogle Park opens for its 14th season on Feb. 17 to see the Hogs take on No. 25 Wichita State at 5 p.m.

The Razorbacks will host Swing for Your Seats from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday at Bogle Park where fans will have the chance to win free season tickets for the upcoming season. Fans will stand in the batter’s box at home plate and get three swings to try to become a “Bogle Bomber” and earn their 2022 season tickets for free. Additional targets will be set up in the outfield for even more chances to win prizes. For more information or to register for the event, please check arkansasrazorbacks.com.

Season tickets are available by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or by visiting arkansasrazorbacks.com.

USA Today/NFCA Preseason Top 25

Rank – School (First Place Votes)

1. Oklahoma (32)

2. Alabama

3. UCLA

4. Florida State

5. Oklahoma State

6. Florida

7. Washington

8. Arkansas

9. Arizona

10. Texas

11. Missouri

12. Georgia

13. Virginia Tech

14. LSU

15. Clemson

16. Michigan

17. JMU

18. Oregon

19. Kentucky

20. Duke

21. Arizona State

22. Tennessee

23. Louisiana

24. Liberty

25. Wichita State