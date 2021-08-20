Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles, QB KJ Jefferson discuss state of offense in preseason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Perhaps the biggest question mark on this year’s Razorbacks team is the play behind center. A spike of offensive production in 2021 will hinge on the arm of KJ Jefferson.

With quarterback Feleipe Franks is no longer in the picture, the Hogs’ offense enters the fall with no shortage of talent at Jefferson’s disposal. Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles touts the 6’3, 240 lb. passer as “accurate” and “comfortable” leading up to his second season in the system, and his first as a full-time starter.

Jefferson impressed in his sole start last year at Missouri, and he has no lack of weapons as he debuts for a full slate. The offensive line returns all five starters, as a strong rotation of running backs is expected in the backfield. Wideout Treylon Burks is considered one of the premier receivers in the SEC, and he’s complimented by a healthy Trey Knox, De’Vion Warren, among others.