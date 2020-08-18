Razorbacks Open 2020 Season at Home Against Georgia, Sam Pittman Reacts to Facing Former School

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas will open the 2020 season in Reynolds Razorback Stadium by hosting Georgia.

New Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman spent the 2016-19 seasons coaching the offensive line in Athens. Following the conclusion of his first preseason practice with the Hogs, Pittman was asked his thoughts about facing the Bulldogs?

“I haven’t gotten a chance to really dig into the schedule because it came out while we were in practice and I just got off the field and showered,” Pittman said. “But as far as Georgia goes, you know I’ll be excited to see all the guys. You look at Georgia, they’ve been the East champs three years in a row, national runner-up, two Orange Bowls, excuse me Sugar Bowl. And they’re a big, tough, physical, greatly coached football team. And they’re on our schedule and we’ll be excited to have the home opener here and I have a great respect for everybody in that program and the way they coach and the way their kids play and it’ll be a great measuring stick to see where we’re at.”

The entire schedule was announced on Monday. Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool is excited to get to open the season at home against the Bulldogs.

“Oh, it’s bigtime,” Pool said. “Coach Pittman’s first game, get to play Georgia at home He said he likes to play the fight song of the team we play for Week 1, so we get six weeks of the Georgia fight song. It will be on our mind every single day, and I’m more than on board for bringing them in here and having a great Week 1.”

So you heard the Georgia fight song at practice today?

“Absolutely,” Pool said.

Senior running back Rakeem Boyd also talked about opening with Georgia.

“We hear that fight song we’ve got to get ready because we’ve got to get ready to fight,” Boyd said. “It’s whatever Pittman wants. Whatever Pittman wants we’re gonna ride behind him. We’re gonna ride behind him and he knows we’ve got his back so I think this year is where we can make a lot of noise. We can get a lot of teams on their toes and do something.”

Arkansas will practice again on Wednesday.