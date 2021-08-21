Razorbacks optimistic that familiarity, chemistry will lead to improved season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With two weeks ahead of college football kickoff, Arkansas is confident the team enters in better shape than it did last season.

In their second year under head coach Sam Pittman and staff, players believe the game has “slowed down” as concepts have become second-nature. With many standout Hogs returning to the mix, connections have gelled as quarterback KJ Jefferson adjusts to being the starter.

Nick Walters takes a look at responses from the team in Thursday and Friday press conferences. Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, defensive coordinator Barry Odom, and stars say what can allow the Razorbacks to make a jump in 2021.