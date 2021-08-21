Razorbacks optimistic that familiarity, chemistry will lead to improved season

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With two weeks ahead of college football kickoff, Arkansas is confident the team enters in better shape than it did last season.

In their second year under head coach Sam Pittman and staff, players believe the game has “slowed down” as concepts have become second-nature. With many standout Hogs returning to the mix, connections have gelled as quarterback KJ Jefferson adjusts to being the starter.

Nick Walters takes a look at responses from the team in Thursday and Friday press conferences. Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, defensive coordinator Barry Odom, and stars say what can allow the Razorbacks to make a jump in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

 

Latest Video

Countdown to Walmart NWA Championship
September 20 2021 05:00 am

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers