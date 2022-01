The Arkansas men’s basketball team is gearing up for another matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

It was just about two weeks ago when they first faced off and the Aggies took an 86-81 win over the Hogs. But now Arkansas is on a 3 game win streak and will be playing on their home court.

Tipoff is at 7:30PM from Bud Walton Arena this Saturday on SEC Network.