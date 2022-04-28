FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first round of the NFL Draft begins Thursday night with one Razorback projected to be selected.

Five Razorback football players were chosen to go to the NFL Combine in early March and are projected to be selected during the seven-round draft.

Below are the Razorbacks to look out for while you watch the draft this weekend.

Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver

Burks played all 13 games for the Razorbacks in 2021, compiling 66 catches and 1,104 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Burks is currently projected as a first-round pick, according to multiple outlets.

John Ridgeway, Defensive Tackle

Ridgeway played in 12 games for the Razorbacks in 2021. He compiled 39 total tackles, four of which were for a loss. Ridgeway also had two sacks on the season. He is currently projected as a Round 3 or 4 selection.

Montaric Brown, Cornerback

Brown played in 13 games for the Razorbacks in 2021. Brown led the team in interceptions with five and totalled 54 total tackles. He also had 11 pass defenses and six passes broken up. Brown is projected as a fourth-round pick, according to the Sporting News mock draft.

Myron Cunningham, Left Tackle

Cunningham played in all 13 games for the Razorbacks in 2021. He only allowed three sacks over 389 pass plays according to Pro Football Focus and committed just four penalties in 894 total snaps. Cunningham is projected as a Day 3 pick in the draft in Rounds 4-7.

Tre Williams, Defensive End

Williams led the team in sacks with six while playing in 12 games for the Razorbacks. He also had 28 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for losses. Williams is currently projected as a Day 3 pick in Rounds 4-7.