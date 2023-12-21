BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Because of the events at the West Palm Beach Classic in Florida the past two days, Arkansas’ women’s basketball team will have a much merrier Christmas.

Taliah Scott had 24 points, Saylor Poffenbarger flirted with a triple double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals and Samara Spencer added 13 points as the Razorbacks downed the University of Illinois-Chicago 66-58 Thursday morning.

The win gave Arkansas (11-3) a pair of wins in the event and came a day after Maryam Dauda’s buzzer beater downed Illinois 60-59.

“I mentioned it three or four times and we’ve all been there,” Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors said. “The way you finish is the way you go to the holidays.

“My family knows that. I am sure there was a collective sigh of relief around everybody’s Christmas parties that we are going to be attending, that looked and checked the box score and see us coming out of there on a little bit of a winning streak.

“And not necesarily, the winning streak, but just how we are playing and the things that are happening around our team.”

Arkansas has won its last three games after being upset at home by UAPB 74-70.

The Razorbacks started last season 13-0, but went into Christmas off consecutive losses to Oregon (85-78) and South Florida (66-65 in overtime) at the San Diego Invitational.

“…I have had some Christmases ruined from whether a ball went in a hoop or not,” Neighbors said. “ I know I shouldn’t be like that, but I am.”

Dauda had 8 rebounds, 3 points, 3 assists and 2 blocks in the win with freshman Jenna Lawrence adding a 3-pointer and grad senior McKayla Daniels a bucket that came when when UCI was making a run.

The Flames (7-4) beat UTEP 81-65 on Wednesday and had won three of their four games coming into the match up with the Razorbacks.

“I felt like we competed and we played tough,” UIC head coach and former Missouri assistant Ashleen Bracey said. However, I don’t think we played our best basketball “I have a ton of respect for Arkansas and Mike Neighbors. He has done a great job for that program.

“We are starting to realize we can play with people around the country and I would like to see us put together 40 minutes against a tough team like Arkansas.”

The respect is mutual between the two head coaches between Neighbors and Bracey, who is 15-7 in non-conference games in her second season at the school.

“I thought we made a nice adjustment at halftime and got back to what got us going and then pulled away,” Neighbors said. “This is a good UIC team and they have been competitive in all their games. They have got a good thing going.

“Coach Bracey does an unbelievable job. That used to be one of the worst programs on the planet and she has got them competitive every night.”

Poffenbarger was playing hurt, but battled through it while scoring a season-high and being just a board under her season average.

“She’s in even more pain,” Neighbors said. “She kind of tweaked it yesterday so she was in even more pain than normal. Let’s not get complacent, let’s not get used to seeing a double-double out of her and altered shots, blocked shots, all that.

“She moved the ball on offense, she bailed teammates out, went 6 for 7 (ons field goals) and 2 for 3 (on 3-pointers). That’s a line you want on your fantasy team tonight.”

Arkansas was sluggish out of the gate in game where they shot 37.9 percent from the field and UIC 39.1 percent.

The big difference was the Razorbacks making 11 of its 27 3-pointers – led by Scott’s 6 – and the Flames connected on only 2 of 13 beyond the arc.

“We didn’t get off to a great start,” Neighbors said. “We weren’t lined up right on the tip play and got scored on. We did three or four things uncharacteristic.

“I almost took a timeout. I did that a couple of games ago and it didn’t work so I tried to see if we could play through it and I thought we did.”

Neighbors did not think the start was a factor of playing twice in 24 hours.

“I think it was more emotional than it was physical,” Neighbors. “The excitement, the energy we expended to win yesterday. It’s hard on that second day, but we challenged them.”

Scott had 18 of her 24 points in the opening half and finished the game 9 of 24 shooting, 6 of 12 from 3 and made both her free throws.

She and fellow Florida native Spencer will be able to stay in Florida while their teammates fly or drive to their respective hometowns.

“They are getting ready to leave from here and go home or the holidays, they are worried about holiday travel, there are all kinds of excuses you could make, but I simply said ‘hey, UIC has got those same challenges so let’s try to make sure we handle it better,”’ Neighbors said.

The breaks comes at a good time for Arkansas, which is nursing a few injuries and whose next game will be a home one against Incarnate Word on New Year’s Eve at 1 p.m.

Arkansas players head home with a detailed list from Razorback athletic trainer Simone Rush.

“Much needed,” Neighbors said. “I told Simone to make sure they have good plans for rehab while they are gone, what to do and how to take care of their bodies so when we come back we will be ready to kind of start stage four of our mission here, which is finishing up with Incarnate Word and then going into he SEC play.

“It will be good as long as our kids go home, eat right, sleep right, recover right and do a little work on the side and don’t take eight day completely off.”

Arkansas has just the one non-conference game left before opening SEC action on Jan. 4 at Kentucky.

“The things we have gained in the last three or four weeks, if those things continue to carry over then I really like our trajectory,” Neighbors said. “I love how we’re coming together. Some of the things that happened on the bus and in the hotel over the weekend are really good signs.

“As coaches you look for little indicators that your team is kind of starting to come together. We’re certainly not there by any means and have got lots of things to clean up, but I’m really, really pleased with where we’re at at the end of this stage.”

Photo courtesy of UIC