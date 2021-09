The Arkansas women’s golf team is now the top ranked team in the country according to Golfweek.

The Razorbacks are coming off a win at the Cougar Classic where Brooke Matthews set a new NCAA record.

The redshirt senior finished the event at an unbelievable 25-under par, breaking the known NCAA record of 19-under.

Up next for the Razorbacks is the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.