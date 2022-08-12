By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — While the Arkansas Razorbacks are busy competing in Europe this weekend, you can bet the Hogs coaching staff is keeping tabs on 2023 priority 5-star recruiting target Baye Fall, who also had a game this weekend.

Fall (6-10 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo., 247Sports national No. 12 / 5-star prospect) was on a national stage Friday night playing in the prestigious Under Armour Next Elite 24 all star game in Chicago, and the uber-talented big man came through with a solid, efficient performance relative to his playing time — 7 points (3-of-5 field goals and 1-of-2 free throws), 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in 13 minutes (highlights linked below).

It culminates a string of impressive showings by Fall through the spring and summer. He made the Pangos All American Camp Top 30 all-star game in early June as well as being 1 of 10 all star honorees from the NBPA Top 100 camp in early July, two events wrapped around Fall’s consistently superior play on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. During NBPA Top 100 Camp, Fall was the only player to average a double-double in championship tournament bracket play. He was also honored with an invite to the Adidas 3SSB All American Camp in July.

Arkansas coaches were on hand during multiple live-evaluation periods to watch Fall along with his cousin and teammate — 2023 priority Hog offer Assane Diop (6-10 3/4-combo forward, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo., ESPN national No. 47 / 4-star prospect) — compete in the spring and summer with the 17U Colorado Hawks, which included head coach Eric Musselman sitting courtside for multiple days in late July to see the tandem play in the Adidas 3SSB Open Championship in Seal Beach, Calif.

Fall and Diop took an unofficial visit to Fayetteville for the Arkansas-Kentucky game in February. After the Hogs defeated the Wildcats, Fall and Diop moved from Bud Walton Arena across the street to the basketball performance center where they met with Arkansas coaches.

They plan to return to Arkansas for an official visit in the fall, and sources have told Hogville.net the weekend of the Arkansas-Alabama football game in Fayetteville (Oct. 1) is one date the duo is considering.

While it remains to be seen when they’ll actually return for a visit to the University of Arkansas, Fall and Diop will be back in the state as high school seniors when their Accelerated Schools team takes part in the Big Show Tip Off Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the new Fort Smith Northside basketball arena. A field of 10 teams will each play a single game as Accelerated Schools will take on 2021-22 national high school runner-up Link Academy (Mo.) at 8 p.m. CT as the nightcap of five games scheduled for that day.

Fall is long and athletic with freakishly quick lift and long strides to rebound and block shots out of his area, He’s a crafty interior scorer using footwork, quickness, elevation, and length to finish over defenders.

Diop is a long and versatile face-up talent with perimeter skill who’s quickness at his size is noteworthy. He might be one of the most underrated players in the country. Like Fall, Diop also took part in Pangos, NBPA, and Adidas 3SSB All Americans camps as he consistently put up scoring and rebounding production in those events as well as in Adidas 3SSB circuit events throughout the spring and summer.

Diop recently named Arkansas among his top 8 college choices, a list that includes Auburn, Ohio State, Arizona State, Colorado, Seton Hall, Kansas State, and BYU.

Highlights of Baye Fall from the Under Armour Next Elite 24 all star game on Friday in Chicago …

Hoop Hog fans, introducing 2023 priority Arkansas target & Nat'l No. 12 / 5-star Baye Fall @TheBayeFall21 (6-11 F/C, Accelerated Schools, Denver) … from the Under Armour Next Elite 24 all star game on Fri in Chicago (via ESPNU) …



(@drpepper) pic.twitter.com/vuEVZYDnSl — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) August 12, 2022

'23 5-star priority Arkansas target Baye Fall @TheBayeFall21 takin' another elevator ride to the penthouse on Fri @ Under Armour Next Elite 24 in Chicago … Fall has 5 pts (2-3 FGs & 1-2 FTs) & 2 rbs in 9 mins as we're midway thru 2nd half (via ESPNU) …



(@drpepper) pic.twitter.com/lNxoQ5RCyr — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) August 13, 2022

2023 priority Arkansas target & Nat'l No. 12 / 5-star Baye Fall @TheBayeFall21 (6-11 F/C, Accelerated Schools, Denver) finished w/7 pts (3-5 FGs & 1-2 FTs), 3 rbs, 1 ast in 13 mins in the Under Armour Next Elite 24 all star game on Fri in Chicago (via ESPNU) …



(@drpepper) pic.twitter.com/mDRJmguqR6 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) August 13, 2022

* A top-shelf big lead guard from the class of 2024 with an Arkansas scholarship offer — Dink Pate (6-7, Dallas Pinkston, Rivals national No. 21 / 4-star prospect) — last month went on the record with Hogville.net to confirm that he plans to visit Arkansas “during the school year,” and after picking up his Hog offer from Musselman he said: “I like Arkansas at the top of my list.” Although specific visit dates are not set, the thought of Pate coming to campus as a big lead guard recruit brought to mind the likes of big lead guards Mason Jones, Jalen Tate, and current Hog point guard Anthony Black — all who won the confidence of Musselman enough to be handed the keys to the offense. Pate has a long list of high-major suitors as well as the NBA G-League Ignite, but if Hog coaches do get him on campus they’ll have plenty of selling points.

* Speaking of visits, since June the Hoop Hogs’ coaching staff has hosted four recruits on a combined five visits — two official visits (2023 national Top 30 / 4-star Arkansas commit Layden Blocker and 2023 national Top 5 / 5-star priority Arkansas target Ron Holland) and three unofficial visits (2024 national No. 36 / 4-star Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng TWICE within five weeks and 2025 Arkansas offer Terrion Burgess).

Hogville was the ONLY source for recaps with player quotes from all five visits, so in case you missed it each is linked below …

– Blocker commitment and visit recap in one linked article chain (https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=743142.0)

– Holland visit recap article (https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=743385.0)

– Boateng two visit recaps in one linked article chain (https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=743907.0)

– Burgess visit recap article (https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=743939.0)