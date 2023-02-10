By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Prospect profiles blowing up on a national level is always part of the annual landscape of high school basketball, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have jumped into the Marcus Adams, Jr., sweepstakes by offering the talented 2024 recruit a scholarship earlier this week.

Adams (6-8, 200, small forward, Narbonne High School in Harbor City, Calif., 247Sports national No. 61 / 4-star prospect) had already released a list of his top 5 schools — UCLA, Texas, Oregon, Mississippi State, and Syracuse — when a rush of new offers from the Hogs, Kansas, and Indiana rolled in on Wednesday.

“I feel really excited and real happy I got an offer to Arkansas,” Adams told Hogville.net on Thursday. “It’s a blessing, and I’m pretty interested in the program and how they are going to be recruiting me.”

Adams said it was Head Hog Eric Musselman who reached out to him to extend the offer, and though he previously established his top 5 schools he said the new influx of offers “does” impact his list.

“First time reaching out to me, but I know of (Arkansas star freshman guard) Anthony Black,” Adams said of his knowledge of the Arkansas hoops program and the depth of his interaction with the Hogs coaching staff to this point.

Adams has been one of the hottest names of late on the national recruiting stage, and that’s likely to be reflected in the national recruiting rankings sooner rather than later.

He’s averaging 32 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks for his Narbonne team that is 17-8 so far on the season.

In a single game in January, Adams finished with a monster 51-point, 21-rebound, 7-assist, 6-steal, 5-block performance (highlights linked below).

“I’m a good, elite player, which will fit good in the system they (the Hogs) have,” Adams said when asked about what he’d bring to the table as a fit in the Hoop Hogs’ system.

Anything else you’d like Arkansas fans to know?

“Love loud crowds,” Adams answered.

Adams is part of the famous Compton Magic grassroots basketball program that competes on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, and he and his 17U teammates — including 2025 national No. 3 / 5-star prospect Koa Peat — will be in Little Rock for the annual and prestigious Real Deal in the Rock grassroots basketball event that will run March 24-26.

“That kid has really blown up, he’s big-time,” Real Deal organizer Bill Ingram said of Adams. “Everybody’s talking about him, saying he’s the next big name to come out of that (Compton Magic) program.”

Adams currently holds offers from the aforementioned eight high-major programs as well as Southern Cal, Nebraska, Washington State, New Mexico, Nevada, Pepperdine, and Cal-Irvine among others.

* 2024 Hog offer Trentyn Flowers (6-8 combo guard, Combine Academy in Charlotte, N.C., 247Sports national No. 21 / 5-star prospect) has planned an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of March 3-5, according to multiple sources who reached out to Hogville. The Razorbacks will host Kentucky on Saturday, March 4, in the regular-season finale with Flowers planning to attend. The sources said Flowers is looking to potentially re-classify to the class of 2023. He’s already visited Louisville, Creighton, Georgia State, and North Carolina with planned visits to Alabama and Kansas in addition to Arkansas. The Hogs were on Flowers’ Top 5 list released last month along with the Tide, Tar Heels, Cardinals, and Bluejays.

* 2024 Hog offer Jalen Shelley (6-8 small forward / wing, Prestonwood Christian, Frisco, Texas, composite national No. 49 / 4-star prospect) took an unofficial visit to Arkansas in September, and he gave Hogville a quick update on his Razorbacks recruitment: “We stay in touch very often, just keeping up with the program. That’s really my favorite part about Arkansas: They continue to build the relationship.” Shelley said he intends to visit Arkansas again but “just haven’t planned a date.”

* 2024 Hog offer Dallas “Slim” Thomas (6-8 wing, Little Rock Parkview, 247Sports national No. 57 / 4-star prospect) registered a double-double — 26 points and 11 rebounds — in the Patriots’ 71-62 win over Jacksonville last week, then on Tuesday of this week coaches from Clemson were in to see him play against Maumelle.

* 2024 Hog offer K. Annor Boateng (6-6 wing, Little Rock Central, Arkansas Hawks, Rivals national No. 13 / 5-star and On3.com national No. 8 / 5-star prospect) registered a double-double — 14 points and 10 rebounds — on Tuesday against Bryant, and in doing so he reached the 1,000-point scoring club at Central.

* 2025 Hog offer Terrion Burgess (6-9 wing, Benton, Arkansas Hawks, 247Sports national No. 17 / 4-star prospect) will be at Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 18, to attend the Hogs’ game against Florida at Bud Walton Arena. He has been on campus for multiple Arkansas games already this season. Burgess had a double-double — 23 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks — in Benton’s 71-66 home win over White Hall on Friday, Feb. 3.