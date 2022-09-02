By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2025 Arkansas offer Terrion Burgess has relocated to central Arkansas and will play his sophomore high school season in 2022-23 at Benton, according to sources.

Burgess (6-8 wing) — he played his freshman campaign in ’21-22 at Marion — was the first player from the class of 2025 to be offered by Arkansas when the Hoop Hogs extended the scholarship opportunity in November 2021. He also holds offers from Auburn, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, TCU, UCA, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Alabama State.

With the ’22-23 school year underway, the Benton Panthers have been practicing, and a source told Hogville that Arkansas is planning to come see Burgess at practice soon after the NCAA’s “recruiting period” begins on Sept. 9.

Head Hog Eric Musselman and assistant coach Gus Argenal were in attendance to watch Burgess compete with the 16U Arkansas Hawks at the Adidas 3SSB Open Championships in late July in Seal Beach, Calif.

Burgess is one of the top class of 2025 prospects in the nation, something he proved throughout July while playing up with the 16U Hawks. He was rewarded with an invite to the prestigious Adidas 3SSB All American Camp in July, and he has also been invited and will attend the highly regarded Coach Wootten’s Top 150 Camp (Oct. 1-3) in Mansfield, Texas.

He has also garnered interest from the NBA G-League Ignite, according to a source.

Burgess and his 16U Arkansas Hawks teammates were able to attend a Razorbacks practice at the basketball performance center in late June.

“It was really good,” Burgess told Hogville.net shortly after that visit. “I learned a lot about what it takes to be a D1 basketball player. The energy in practice was so contagious I wanted to suit up and play.

“The staff and hospitality was incredible.”

Burgess is long, athletic, and uses a combination of good ball-handling, court awareness, and big strides to create driving opportunities to get to the rim.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Top 20 prospect with Musselman ties to take UOV to Arkansas: Talented 2024 Hog offer Jase Richardson (6-4 point guard, Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Rivals national No. 20 / 5-star prospect) told Hogville.net on Wednesday that he will take an unofficial visit to Arkansas this weekend.

“Arkansas has been interesting to me because the love from the coaching staff I have received and the culture Arkansas basketball stands for,” Richardson said. “Can’t wait to be out there!”

Richardson also told Hogville that he expects he’ll be “arriving (to Fayetteville) at 8 p.m.” on Friday.

Richardson’s basketball-famous father is Jason Richardson, who won an NCAA championship at Michigan State in ’99-00 before enjoying a lengthy 14-year NBA career (2001-2015) that started at Golden State (he was the 5th overall pick by the Warriors in the 2001 NBA Draft) followed by stints at Charlotte, Phoenix, Orlando, and Philadelphia.

Jason Richardson was at Golden State (’01-’07) when he was coached by Musselman, who was the Warriors’ head coach in ’02-03 and ’03-04. Also on that Golden State assistant coaching staff (2003-2010) was current Arkansas assistant coach Keith Smart.

Jase Richardson was directly contacted by Arkansas coaches on June 15, which was the first day that NCAA Division 1 coaches could initiate direct contact with high school recruits. He reported his Arkansas offer on the same day.

Helping his Gorman Bishop team to a 30-1 record last season, Richardson averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals per outing.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Road Hogs (Arkansas coaches, that is): As mentioned above, Hog coaches can hit the road to see recruits in person beginning Sept. 9, which is the first day of the next NCAA “recruiting period.” In addition to getting out to watch 2025 in-state Arkansas offer Terrion Burgess practice, the Arkansas coaching staff intends to see in-state prospects in 2024 Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng (6-5 wing, Little Rock Central, 247Sports national No. 36 / 4-star prospect); 2024 Hog offer Dallas “Slim” Thomas (6-8 wing, Little Rock Parkview, 247Sports national No. 27 / 4-star prospect); 2024 Arkansas interest Landren Blocker (6-5 wing, Little Rock Christian Academy); and 2026 Arkansas interest JaShawn “JJ” Andrews (6-4 guard, Little Rock Christian Academy).

“Arkansas, Texas, Auburn, Mizzou, SE Missouri, UAPB,” Central head coach Brian Ross answered when asked which college programs had already indicated plans to come out to see Boateng and other Tigers players.

Parkview head coach and Razorbacks icon Scotty Thurman confirmed that Arkansas is planning to come to his school to see Thomas. Head coaches Kyle Pennington of Little Rock Christian Academy (regarding Blocker and Andrews) and Dexter Hendrix of Benton (regarding Burgess) confirmed the same.

Expect Arkansas coaches to fan out across the country to see more prospects — in-home and/or at high schools including practices.

Boateng — he’ll also attend Coach Wootten’s Top 150 Camp in early October — was measured at 6-5.5 with a wingspan of 6-11 and a max vertical leap of 38 inches on Thursday, according to Ross. Boateng was a star during Adidas 3SSB circuit play in the spring and summer, and he took part in the Adidas 3SSB All American Camp as well as the U17 Team USA camp.

Thomas had a strong showing at Nike E16 Peach jam in July, and he took part in the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp prior to that.

Blocker, the younger brother of 2023 5-star Arkansas commit Layden Blocker, now has five high-major scholarship offers — Missouri, Ole Miss, TCU, Creighton, and St. John’s.

Andrews, the son of former Football Hogs star and former NBA Pro Bowl offensive lineman Shawn Andrews, is arguably the top freshman in the state.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Talented 2023 recruit still considering OV to Arkansas: 2023 priority Hog target Wesley Yates III (6-4 guard, Beaumont, Texas, Rivals national No. 23 / 5-star prospect) was initially looking to sneak in an official visit to Arkansas this weekend after rescheduling his Texas OV to Sept. 16-18, but instead is “looking more into October (for a Hog visit),” according to his father Wesley Yates, Jr.

The sharpshooter will take an OV to LSU on Sept. 9-11 followed by that rescheduled Texas visit, and in addition to Arkansas he is looking to OV to Gonzaga sometime in October. He has those four schools among his list of Final 9 college options, and his father has indicated he will only take senior-year OVs to those four schools.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

ICYMI, relatively recent Hoop Hogs recruiting updates: As unlikely as it is that you missed these recent Arkansas prospect developments, here they are in case you did …

– 2023 priority Hog targets in 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop to OV to Arkansas on Sept. 16-18: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=745100.0

– 2023 Hog commit Layden Blocker earns 5-star prospect status: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=745394.0

– 2024 Hog offer and ESPN national No. 36 / 4-star Labaron Philon — cousin of former Football Hogs star and NFL veteran Darius Philon, and friend of current Hoop Hogs freshman Barry Dunning, Jr. — plans to visit Arkansas: https://twitter.com/ARHoopScoop/status/1558892593093791746?s=20&t=WcmnKzpTynvhMhYcUfl6Rw

– 2024 5-star Hog target Isaiah Elohim talks Arkansas recruitment and desire to visit: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=745152.0#msg13729024