By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman and his coaching staff have never been bashful about recruiting 5-star talent, and once they started landing 5-star commitments it opened the flood gates of mutual interest between the Hoop Hogs and top-shelf recruits across the nation.

One of those elite prospects who’s personally trekked across the nation, 2024 ESPN national No. 2 / 5-star prospect Isaiah Elohim (6-5 shooting guard, Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Calif.) is a Kingston, New York, native who moved to the west coast in California when he was 8-years-old, and among his current college interests are the Razorbacks from the flyover state of Arkansas.

“Like every other day,” Elohim answered when asked about the frequency of his contact with Arkansas’ coaching staff, adding that he talks most often with “Coach Musselman, Coach (Ronnie) Brewer.”

Elohim told Hogville.net on June 15 that Hog coaches had just reached out to him on the first day that Division 1 coaches could initiate direct contact with class of 2024 recruits.

In a follow-up interview on Friday, Elohim reaffirmed his desire to earn a scholarship offer from Arkansas while expressing interest in visiting the Hogs in the future.

“I definitely want to (visit) but I have to discuss it, and the timing and stuff, with my high school coach and my family,” Elohim said. “The schools recruiting me the hardest are Arkansas, Baylor (offer), UCLA (offer), Gonzaga, Michigan, Kentucky (offer), Kansas (offer), and Texas (offer).”

Elohim said Arkansas coaches have detailed what their program can provide him as well as what they see in him that fits their system and culture.

“(Hog coaches talk) about the team culture, the community, how I can help the team and how they can prepare me for the NBA and help continue to develop my game,” he said. “They like my ability to score and create for others, and my versatility on defense to guard multiple positions.”

Elohim starred in the spring and summer grassroots season playing for Paul George Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit. He also attended the prestigious Pangos All American camp in early June in Las Vegas, averaging 13.0 points on 56.1% field goal shooting, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He also participated in the U17 Team USA mini camp.

Elohim averaged 19.3 points (56.0% field goal shooting), 5.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 2020-21 as a high school freshman at Northridge (Calif.) Heritage Christian. He moved on to Sierra Canyon for his sophomore season in ’21-22.

Elohim is a strong, sturdy, physical, athletic slasher with craft in his mid-range shot creation game plus three-point range in catch-and-shoot opportunities.

* 2023 priority Hog targets set official visit dates to Arkansas: In case you missed our Hogville.net reporting on Friday, talented 2023 big men, cousins, and teammates in 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop are planing to take their official visit to Arkansas on the weekend of Sept. 16-18 (for all the details, check out our Hogville coverage linked here: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=745100.0).

* 2023 priority Hogs targets set official visit dates to Texas: National Top 5 / 5-star Ron Holland (6-8 forward, Duncanville, Texas) and national Top 35 / 4-star Wesley Yates III (6-4 guard, Beaumont United in Texas) are set to take official visits to Texas on the weekend of Sept. 2-4, according to Yates’ father and Holland’s mother. Holland took an OV to Arkansas on June 9-11 and has the Hogs in his Final 5 along with UCLA, Kentucky, Texas, and the NBA G-League Ignite, while Yates is still looking to visit Arkansas (also according to his father) as he has the Hogs and Longhorns in his final 9 schools that includes Auburn, LSU (will OV weekend of Sept. 9-11 according to his father), Baylor, Gonzaga (will OV in October according to his father), Stanford, Washington, and Houston.

* Junior guard from ‘Bama with Hog ties wants to visit Arkansas: 2024 Hog offer and ESPN national No. 31 / 4-star Labaron Philon (6-3 guard, Mobile, Ala.) recently told Hogville.net that he intends to visit Arkansas in the near future: “Sometime soon, I don’t know exact date.” Philon is the cousin of Football Hogs great and NFL veteran Darius Philon. Arkansas coaches reached out to Labaron Philon after midnight on June 15, which was the first day that D1 coaches could initiate direct contact with class of 2024 recruits. Hog coaches got to see Philon (16U Nightrydas Elite) play in person during live-evaluation periods in spring and summer grassroots events. He also holds offers from Kansas, LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Ole MIss, and South Alabama.

* Two Hog offers invited to all-star camp in DFW in October: Two in-state prospects with Arkansas scholarship offers — 2024 K. Annor Boateng (6-5 wing, Little Rock Central, Arkansas Hawks, 247Sports national No. 36 / 4-star) and 2025 Terrion Burgess (6-8 wing, Arkansas Hawks) — have been invited to participate in the prestigious 2022 Coach Wootten’s Top 150 Camp (Oct. 1-2) in Mansfield, Texas, according to a source. Both players have recently taken unofficial visits to Arkansas (Boateng twice in a five-week span).