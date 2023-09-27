By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — As September nears an end, the Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff has made the most of a busy recruiting month with a combination of hosting visitors and hitting the road for off-campus visits while courting highly regarded prospects from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 classes.

The Hogs landed the commitment of 2024 priority recruit Jalen Shelley (6-8 combo forward, Link Academy via Frisco, Texas), who pledged to the Hogs on Monday, Sept. 11 (for details on Shelley’s journey to calling the Hogs, our Hogville commitment article is linked here: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=758124.0).

With more prospects targeted for Arkansas’ 2024 class and the early signing period only six weeks away, Razorbacks coaches continue to zero in on finishing strong while casting a wide net to evaluate younger players who are still relatively early in their recruiting processes.

Here’s the latest …

– 2024 Hog priority Hog target and Rivals national No. 32 / 4-star prospect Isaiah Elohim (6-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Calif.) was pleased with his Arkansas official visit (Sept. 15-17, for more on Elohim’s thoughts about his OV, click the link to our Hogville article published Sunday, Sept. 17: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=757333.0), then on Monday, Sept. 25, he narrowed his list of colleges to a top 3 — Arkansas, Kansas, and Villanova — before telling Hogville that he did “not” have “a specific (commitment announcement date) yet, but it should happen in a week or two.” Elohim has visited all three of his finalists.

– Reminder that Arkansas will host 2024 composite Top 5 / 5-star prospect and Texas native Tre Johnson (6-6 guard, Link Academy) on an official visit the weekend of Oct. 20. Johnson lists the Hogs among his Final 6 schools along with Texas, Baylor, Kentucky, Kansas, and Alabama. Johnson has visited Texas and Baylor and has a visit set up for Alabama in October. His teammate at Link Academy is recent Arkansas commit Jalen Shelley.

– Reminder that 2024 Hog offer and national Top 50 / 4-star prospect Rakease Passmore (6-5 wing, Combine Academy in N.C.) has an official visit to Arkansas currently scheduled for Oct. 6. A source confirmed that Head Hog Eric Musselman was in to see Passmore on Wednesday, Sept. 20, followed by Arkansas assistant coach Keith Smart who was in to see Passmore on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

– Just two days following his unofficial visit to Arkansas, 2026 Hog target Aidan Chronister (6-7 wing, Rogers, 17U AAO Flight, 247Sports national No. 29 / 4-star prospect) was offered a scholarship by Head Hog Eric Musselman on Monday, Sept. 18 (for more on Chronister’s Hog offer and what Musselman told him, click the link to our Hogville article published on Monday, Sept. 18: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=758042.0). Just after his UOV wrapped up, Chronister shared his thoughts on the visit with Hogville: “I had a great time at my UOV. Practice was great as it had high energy and was intense. I enjoyed the game and getting to hang out with the players and coaches. The Hogs have some great fans.” Chronister also talked about meeting and interacting with Black.

– 2026 Hog offer Jacob Lanier (6-6 guard, Maumelle, On3 national No. 29 / 4-star prospect) will compete with MOKAN Basketball on the Nike EYBL grasroots hoops circuit in the spring and summer of 2024, a source told Hogville on Monday, Sept. 25. Lanier took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Saturday, during which he had a photo shoot with Musselman, attended Hoop Hogs practice, and attended the Football Hogs’ game. “The practice was the best part of the day,” he told Hogville. “Seeing how efficient they were and the energy they work at was insane. They turned what could have been a 2-hour practice to 1 hour. I think that’s a great environment, they were really working. The football game was amazing, getting to go on the field with Anthony Black and the rest of the recruits was unbelievable.”

– 2026 Hog offer and national Top 10 / 5-star Sam Funches (6-10 forard, Germantown, Miss.) told Hogville that Arkansas assistant coach Keith Smart stopped by his high school on Wednesday, Sept. 20. “I do plan to come to a (Razorbacks) basketball game and watch practice. Go Hogs.”

– Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman was at Link Academy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, to see the aforementioned 2024 duo of Jalen Shelley and Tre Johnson as well as 2025 national Top 10 / 5-star prospect Jasper Johnson (6-4 combo guard).

– Arkansas assistant Michael Musselman was in central Arkansas last week as he stopped by Little Rock Christian Academy (2026 Hog offer and national Top 20 / 4-star JaShawn “JJ” Andrews, 6-5 guard, attends LRCA) and Benton (2025 Terrion Burgess, 6-9 combo forward, 17U Arkansas Hawks, attends Benton High School). Andrews will take part in Team USA junior national basketball mini camp on Oct. 6-8.

– Arkansas was at Owasso (Okla.) High School on Monday, Sept. 25, to check on 2026 Hog offer and national Top 10 / 5-star Jalen Montonati (6-7 wing).

– Arkansas assistant coach Keith Smart was at Myers Park in Charlotte, N.C., to see 2025 Sadiq White (6-7 forward, compoiste national No. 28 / 4-star prospect) on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

– 2024 Jesse “Yoshi” Nimmo (6-6 wing with 7-1 wingspan, Tampa, Fla.) — he took an unofficial visit in February 2023 to attend the Hoop Hogs’ home win over Florida at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville — sat down with Pig Trail Nation on Monday night for a zoom interview (linked above) to discuss, among many things, his upcoming first season of playing professionally in Japan with the option to return to play college basketball in a year or two.