By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — It’s only a matter of days before 2023 priority Hogs target Layden Blocker takes his planned official visit to the University of Arkansas, but first he had a national stage over the Memorial Day holiday weekend on which to make his case that he should be bumped up in the recruiting rankings to a 5-star prospect.

Blocker (6-2 point guard, Little Rock native, Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan., ESPN national No. 28 / 4-star prospect) had previously made his case convincingly in two live evaluation periods in April, and once again he rose to the occasion over the weekend with stellar performance after stellar performance while leading his 17U Brad Beal Elite squad to a 3-2 record at Nike EYBL session three in Louisville, Ky..

Blocker averaged 19.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 57.0% from the field, including 46.2% from 3. He had two double-doubles — 26 points (including the final 5 points to extend a 1-point lead to 6) and 10 rebounds in a 47-41 win over 17U Seattle Rotary on Saturday, then 27 points (including the game-winning 3 late in the clock) and 10 rebounds in a 62-56 win over 17U New Jersey Scholars and the nation’s No. 1 class of 2023 prospect, guard DJ Wagner.

Blocker said he was pleased with his weekend work.

“I think I played pretty well this weekend,” he said. “I did a lot of things to help my team win big games, and showed my versatility of not just being a scorer.”

Blocker — he’s taken a couple of unofficial visits to Arkansas over the past couple of years — will have his first OV with Arkansas on June 6-8. He’s already taken OVs to Kansas State and Maryland in May, and immediately following his visit with the Hogs he has a fourth OV scheduled with Kansas on June 10-12. Blocker also reported a new scholarship offer from an SEC team over the weekend: Alabama.

Blocker recently announced via Twitter that he plans to make his commitment announcement on his birthday, which is July 2.

He expressed his appreciation for his spring visits and touched on what he’ll be paying attention to during his next stop at Arkansas.

“To be able to take these visits is a blessing,” Blocker said. “I’m just approaching it (the Arkansas visit) like all the other visits. I’m familiar with their system and how they play. I just really have to gain more knowledge and get a good understanding of the head coach’s plan for me.”

Blocker has thoughts on what he’d bring to the floor should he choose the Razorbacks.

“I’m a winner that brings toughness and leadership at the point guard position. I’m a facilitator but can score when I need to. I rebound good for my position and I do things to impact winning.”

Whether at Arkansas or another program, Blocker is determined to make an early impact.

“I feel like the confidence I have can add to any program,” he said.



Linked are a few highlights from Blocker’s games at Nike EYBL session three …

Gotta love the purposeful drive to the baseline followed by a rise-&-pop 17-footer from 2023 priority Arkansas target & Nat'l No. 28 / 4* Layden Blocker @Laygogetit2 during Sunday action @ Nike EYBL session 3 … Blocker will OV to UA on June 6-8 … pic.twitter.com/3oVt3MhV7v — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 29, 2022

2023 priority Arkansas target, Little Rock native, & Nat'l No. 28 Layden Blocker @Laygogetit2 had dbl-dbl = 26 pts (incl final 5 pts to extend 1-pt lead to 6), 10 rbs, 1 ast to lead 17U Brad Beal Elite over 17U Seattle Rotary, 47-41, on Sat @ Nike EYBL session 3 in Louisville … pic.twitter.com/onK69dTuQk — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 28, 2022

Transition slam by 2023 priority Arkansas target, Little Rock native, & Nat'l No. 28 / 4* Layden Blocker @Laygogetit2, who scored 14 of 17U Brad Beal Elite's 17 third-Q pts for a 38-27 lead Sat over 17U Seattle Rotary tm @ Nike EYBL session 3 … Blocker's up to 19p, 7r, 1a … pic.twitter.com/PMjlM69POk — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 28, 2022

2023 priority Arkansas target, Little Rock native, & Nat'l No. 28 Layden Blocker @Laygogetit2 w/blk just prior to racing down to other end for transition dime for 17U BBE on Sat @ Nike EYBL session 3 in Louisville … Blocker has 5 pts (2-3 FGs), 2 rbs, 1 ast, 1 blk midway 2nd Q pic.twitter.com/ycZsG6N4ht — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 28, 2022

Tuff transition finish @ Nike EYBL session 3 in Louisville by 2023 priority Arkansas target, Little Rock native, & Nat'l No. 28 Layden Blocker @Laygogetit as his 17U Brad Beal Elite squad takes a 6-4 lead over 17U Seattle Rotary on Court 1 … pic.twitter.com/ASx2XpNU3p — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 28, 2022

Priority 2023 Arkansas target Ron Holland (6-8 forward, Duncanville, Texas, ESPN national No. 4 / 5-star prospect) had productive and efficient outings at Nike EYBL session three in Louisville over the weekend, averaging 10.6 points (on 54.3% field goal shooting) and 6.5 rebounds per game. As we first reported, Holland is set to take an official visit to Arkansas on June 9-11 (recent Hogville.net article with quotes and details about his Arkansas recruitment is linked here: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=742742.0). He has already taken OVs to Memphis and UCLA, and after his Arkansas visit he plans to take two more OVs to Kentucky and Texas.



Linked are a few highlights from Holland’s games at Nike EYBL session three …

2023 priority Arkansas target & Nat'l Top 5 / 5* Ron Holland @ron2kholland splashes the right-corner triple during Sat morning action at Nike EYBL session 3 in Louisville … pic.twitter.com/pHi6UCdRnz — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 28, 2022

2023 priority Arkansas target & Nat'l Top 5 / 5* Ron Holland @ron2kholland (6-8 F) has burst & is agile w/finishing skill in transition … he had 9p (3-6 FGs, incl 1-2 from 3, & 2-3 FTs), 4r, 1b in 17U Drive Nation's 76-72 loss Sunday vs 17U Houston Hoops @ Nike EYBL session 3 pic.twitter.com/8UZcbnepq0 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 29, 2022

2023 priority Arkansas target & Nat'l Top 5 / 5* Ron Holland @ron2kholland (6-8 F, Duncanville, TX) cleans the defensive glass here during Sat morning action at Nike EYBL session 3 in Louisville … Holland has 5 rbs, 4 asts, 1 stl as 17U Drive Nation leads 17U Team Melo, 23-15 pic.twitter.com/g7f4e1xVXX — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 28, 2022

2023 priority Arkansas target & Nat'l Top 5 / 5* Ron Holland @ron2kholland gets fouled in transition & makes both FTs during Sat morning action at Nike EYBL session 3 in Louisville … Holland is up to 7p, 8r, 4a, 1s as 17U Drive Nation leads 17U Team Melo, 51-29, late 3rd Q … pic.twitter.com/1eFqsQa7Lc — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 28, 2022

Another 3-ball by 2023 priority Arkansas target & Nat'l Top 5 / 5* Ron Holland @ron2kholland during Sat morning action at Nike EYBL session 3 in Louisville … Holland's up to 10p, 8r, 4a, 1s as 17U Drive Nation leads 17U Team Melo, 64-34 … pic.twitter.com/dfBGOdgQ4V — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 28, 2022

2023 priority Arkansas target & Nat'l Top 5 / 5* Ron Holland @ron2kholland gets this smash in transition as he has 17 pts (7-9 FGs), 6 rbs, 2 asts w/his 17U Drive Nation's leading 17U Team Durant, 49-40, late 3rd Q during Sat evening action at Nike EYBL session 3 in Louisville pic.twitter.com/31gGb4oGBh — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 28, 2022

Love the drive into the paint & diagonal dime to opposite wing for a 3-ball … pass courtesy of '23 priority Arkansas target & Nat'l Top 5 / 5* Ron Holland @ron2kholland who had 17p, 7r, 3a to lead 17U Drive Nation to a 68-66 win Sat vs. 17U Team Durant @ Nike EYBL session 3 … pic.twitter.com/xdVxMpvNqV — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 29, 2022

A quintet of priority 2023 Arkansas targets — Chris Johnson, Zayden High, Baye Fall, Assane Diop, and Wesley Yates III — are likely if not certain to take visits, and most will likely happen late summer or in the fall with possibilities to squeeze some in earlier in the summer around busy grassroots schedules.



Fall (6-10 forward / center, Denver, Colo., composite national No. 13 / 5-star prospect) and Diop (6-10, 3/4-combo forward, Denver, Colo., ESPN national No. 47 / 4-star prospect) took an unofficial visit to Arkansas in late February to attend the Arkansas-Kentucky game, and they are planning to return to Fayetteville for “an official visit sometime in August or September,” according to Gregory Willis, who is their guardian and president of their spring/summer grassroots program Colorado Hawks. Willis said his frontcourt duo has an OV scheduled with Auburn in June.



We reported in early May (linked: https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=742408.0) that Johnson (6-5 guard, Missouri City, Texas, Montverde Academy in Florida, ESPN national No. 25 / 4-star prospect) would visit in the summer or fall, and that remains the timeframe. Same for High (6-9 forward / center, Spring Branch, Texas, ESPN national No. 37 / 4-star prospect), according to the same sources who are familiar with Johnson’s visit plans. Johnson and High are teammates with 17U JL3 Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit and played in only a couple of games each at the Nike EYBL session three event as a result of checking in mid-weekend after taking part in USA Basketball’s FIBA Americas training camp in Houston.



Yates (6-4 guard, Beaumont, Texas, composite national No. 36 / 4-star prospect) turned heads with his performances at Nike EYBL session three over the weekend as he was an efficient volume-scorer while also piling up rebounds and assists for 17U Livon-Fleur De Lis. Yates has a similar timeframe to visit Arkansas as the others listed above, according to sources.



Linked is a highlight from a Yates’ game at Nike EYBL session three …

Too strong!! '23 Arkansas offer & Nat'l No. 36 / 4* Wesley Yates III @thewesleyyates_ (6-4 G, Beaumont, TX) drives in for a dbl-clutch deuce as he led w/24 pts (11-20 FGs), 3 asts, & 2 rbs in 17U Livon-Fleur De Lis' 83-81 OT loss vs. 17U NY Rens on Sat @ Nike EYBL session 3 … pic.twitter.com/PbRUFY6KwP — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 28, 2022

2024 Arkansas offer David Castillo (6-1 point guard, Bartlesville, Okla., ESPN national No. 7 / 5-star prospect) had solid showings playing up with 17U Team Griffin over the weekend at Nike EYBL session three in Louisville, and he told Hogville.net over the holiday weekend that he “will hopefully try to visit (Arkansas) again.”



“I love how much of a family it is (at Arkansas),” Castillo said. “The culture is amazing.”



Castillo — he picked up his Hog offer during the Arkansas-Texas football game in Fayetteville while on an unofficial visit in September 2021 — said Arkansas recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer has been actively involved with his recruitment.



Linked are a couple of highlights from Castillo’s play at Nike EYBL session three …

Rarely do I dare to make player comparisons to Hoop Hogs' PG-GOAT & former NBA'er Lee Mayberry @leemayberry11 of Tulsa, but '24 5* Arkansas target David Castillo @ohyeadave of Bartlesville, OK, flashes similarities in size/frame, pace of play, on time as both facilitator & scorer pic.twitter.com/22eR7gCXTG — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 30, 2022

2024 5* Arkansas target David Castillo @ohyeadave (17U Team Griffin) shows advanced understanding of game w/talent-&-skill combo to execute … here he gets D reb, turns upcourt & pushes, passes ahead, then finishes a rare transition-DHO w/a rhythm splash on a deep 3 @ Nike EYBL! pic.twitter.com/eSJ88CigHE — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 30, 2022

2024 Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng (6-5 wing, Little Rock Central, 247Sports national No. 36 / 4-star prospect) averaged 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks while leading the 16U Arkansas Hawks to a runner-up finish in a Memorial Day grassroots event in Atlanta. Boateng — in addition to the Hogs he holds offers from Memphis, Auburn, and other high-major programs — told Hogville.net on Tuesday that he’s not “made any plans to visit (Arkansas).”



Arkansas has 2023 Hog offers in 5-star guard Marvel Allen, 5-star guard Robert Dillingham, 4-star big man Brandon Garrison, 4-star guard RJ Jones, 4-star small forward Taylor Bol Bowen, and 4-star wing Kaden Cooper on its "recruiting board" when looking at seniors who might visit in the future, but at this time nothing is expected in the way of visits. One 5-star Hog target, Omaha Biliew, recently named his final 4 options after high school and Arkansas was not among his finalists.



Linked are a couple of highlights of Allen and Dillingham from their play at Nike EYBL session three …

Tuff lefty finish off the window after a nice drive into the teeth of the D by 2023 5-star Arkansas target Marvel Allen @1wayvel as his 17U The Skills Factory squad leads 17U Team Griffin, 44-38, thru 3 Qs on Monday @ Nike EYBL session 3 in Louisville … pic.twitter.com/nGOKcTNTed — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 30, 2022