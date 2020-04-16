Razorbacks Recruiting Rewind: Muss rolls out the red carpet on Wednesday for the First Four = Devo, Vegas Vance, JTate, & J-Dub

LITTLE ROCK — It was red carpet roll-out day on Wednesday as Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman welcomed four players to his 2020 recruiting class with two more in the works to hop on the Muss Bus soon.

The first day of the spring signing period (April 15-August 1) included official signings, a teleconference, and an Instagram Live player introduction / fan interaction event to cap off the day.

Player capsules with details and quotes are included below …

Signed on Nov. 19, 2019 …

* Davonte “Devo” Davis (6-4 point guard, Jacksonville, ESPN national No. 83 / 4-star prospect) … Devo inked with Arkansas on Musselman’s birthday … read more about Devo’s November signing here … https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=698132.msg12318063#msg12318063

Devo expressed his love for the Razorbacks during the Wednesday night livestream event while interacting with Musselman and his wife, Danyelle.

“Me and my family we have always been Arkansas fans, no matter if they’e in a slump or if they’re very good,” Davis said during the livestream event. “Being from Arkansas, the great fans … Of course, me being from Arkansas I always wanted to play at Arkansas.”

Musselman talked about the significance of adding Davis to the Hogs’ roster during his Wednesday afternoon teleconference.

“Davonte Davis is a guy that can play both guard spots and has great length,” Musselman said. “A guy that’s been committed and excited all the back from November. And somebody that’s got great pride in being a Razorback player.

Signed Wednesday afternoon, April 15, 2020 …

* The Ink is Dry! 2020 Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside, composite national No. 72 / 4-star prospect) signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, the first day of the spring signing period that runs through August 1, 2020 … to read my recent scouting report on Jaylin Williams, and to watch his game highlights, click the link to my Hogville.net story published on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 … https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=711363.0

Musselman talked about the significance of adding Williams to the Hogs’ roster in a Wednesday media release.

“Jaylin is another versatile player, one that can play the 4 of the 5, that possesses a well-rounded skill set,” Musselman said. “He can play on the perimeter; he can space the floor, especially with his 3-ball shooting; and he is a good passer. Jaylin is well coached and, like his former high school teammate Isaiah Joe, knows how to take a charge. He is one of those rare players who can go get a defensive rebound then use his ball-handling ability to bring the ball up the floor.”

Signed Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020 …

* The Ink is Dry! New Mexico grad-transfer Vance Jackson, Jr. (6-9 combo forward, native of Pasadena, Calif.) signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, the first day of the spring signing period that runs through August 1, 2020 … to read more about Vance Jackson’s hoops journey that led to his recent commitment to Arkansas, and to watch his game highlights, click the link to my Hogville.net commitment story published on Wed., April 1, 2020 … https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=711650.0

Jackson was all smiles interacting with the Musselmans during Wednesday’s livestream event.

“Excited!” Jackson said from his home in Pasadena, Calif.. “I’m excited to play for the best coach in America. The potential that we have as a team, as a unit, just how everything is positioned … It’s my last year, great conference, I just can’t ask for anything more … Some players that I look up to that went to Arkansas, like Joe Johnson.”

Musselman talked about the significance of adding Jackson to the Hogs’ roster during his Wednesday afternoon teleconference.

“Starting off with Vance, just to get a player 6-9, 230, it’s interesting because the versatility is the first thing that comes to mind with Vance,” Musselman said. “He can play the 4, he can play the 3, he can play the 5, he can play the 2. And kind of you are who you can guard. He has the ability offensively and defensively to really play four positions on the floor. You’re talking about a player who’s made 157 three-balls in his college career. He’s capable of a double-double on any given night.

“So just from an experience standpoint, a versatility standpoint, the ability to stretch the floor out with his shooting and passing … And he really wanted to be here. He’s excited. He got his paperwork in first thing this morning. He’s on the West Coast, two hours difference, and I’d barely woke up out of bed. Basically, his paperwork was done as quick as possible.”

Signed Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020 …

* The Ink is Dry! Northern Kentucky grad-transfer Jalen Tate (6-6 combo guard, native of Pickerington, Ohio) signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, the first day of the spring signing period that runs through August 1, 2020 … to read more about Jalent Tate’s hoops journey that led to his recent commitment to Arkansas, and to watch his game highlights, click the link to my Hogville.net commitment story published on Fri., April 10, 2020 … https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=713160.0

Tate said he was impressed with the vision that Musselman had for him at Arkansas.

“Coach was great in just recruiting me,” Tate said during the livestream event. “They have great goals for me, and I do want a coach that’s going to push me the way that he is … We have a chance to have a great group next year, a good chance to make a lot of noise, definitely shock some people.”

Musselman talked about the significance of adding Tate to the Hogs’ roster during his Wednesday afternoon teleconference.

“Then moving on to Jalen Tate at 6-6, to have a guy that can play the point guard position with his length, his defensive ability,” Musselman said. “You’re talking about at the Division I level being the defensive player of the year. Three-time all-defensive player in his conference. Every year he’s played college basketball he’s been on the all-defensive team. Somebody that we felt, losing Jimmy Whitt’s ability to guard the best player on the other team, whether it’s a 1, 2 or 3, Jalen now allows us to do that. He’s a very good rebounder for his position.

“So I think he also gives us great flexibility, just as Jimmy Whitt did, and just like Caleb and Cody Martin did for us at Nevada.”

Expected to sign soon …

* 2020 Hog commit Moses Moody (6-5 shooting guard, Little Rock native, Montverde Academy in Florida, ESPN national No. 38 / 4-star prospect) is planning to sign with Arkansas soon.

* 2020 Hog commit Khalen “KK” Robinson (6-1 point guard, Bryant, Oak Hill Academy, composite national No. 71 / 4-star prospect) announced on Tuesday that he’ll wait to sign his letter of intent with Arkansas on Monday, April 20, which is his Dad’s birthday.