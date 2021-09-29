Razorbacks, Red Raiders renew rivalry in 2030-31

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Former Southwest Conference rivals Arkansas and Texas Tech will renew their rivalry in a home-and-home series beginning in Lubbock, Texas in 2030.

The first of the two games will be played Sept. 14, 2030 in Lubbock with the Razorbacks hosting the Red Raiders the next season inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Sept. 13, 2031.

The Hogs and Raiders have met on the gridiron 37 times with the last coming in 2015 in Fayetteville. Arkansas is 29-8 all time against Texas Tech dating back to a 47-26 Razorbacks’ victory in 1957.

