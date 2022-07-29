FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas men’s golf program, which played the nation’s fourth-toughest schedule last season, will once again compete among the nation’s best tournaments in 2022-23.

“This program takes pride in competing against the nation’s best programs at some of the best venues in golf,” said head coach Brad McMakin. “This year will be no different. Every event this coming year will have the feel of an NCAA Regional. However, we have a veteran team so we will look to once again be a national contender. We are certainly excited – and grateful to Mr. John Tyson – to host the Blessings Collegiate and to showcase our program and facilities to a national audience. Also, we a privileged to serve as the host school for the Cabo Collegiate, which is one of the crown jewels of the collegiate golf season thanks to the hard work and dedication of Rodger and B.A. Kline. The expectations for this group are high and we believe our guys are ready to meet the challenge.”

Of the 11 stroke-play events Arkansas played last season, 10 ranked among the nation’s top 25 in terms of field strength including:

#2 Carmel Cup *

#4 NCAA Championship

#6 SEC Championship

#8 Blessings Collegiate Invitational *

#9 Cabo Collegiate *

#10 Jackson T. Stephens Cup *

#16 Arizona N.I.T.

#19 Watersound Invitational *

#23 NCAA Columbus Regional

#30 Aggie Invitational

* Five of the regular-season events from last season will also be on the schedule for 2022-23.

The Razorbacks open the season at the Frederica Cup (Sept. 7-8) in St. Simons Island, Ga. The event takes the place of the defunct Carmel Cup men’s tournament and will feature a similar field as the past Carmel Cups. Up next, Arkansas will look to defend its title at the SEC Fall Match Play Championship (Sept. 25-27) in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

Arkansas will once again host the Blessings Collegiate (Oct. 3-5) and the Cabo Collegiate (Mar. 5-7) and once again the fields will be strong.

The BCI, which will be telecast live each day on GOLF Channel, will feature defending champion Arkansas, Cal, Central Florida, Clemson, Kansas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, UCLA and UNLV.

The Cabo Collegiate will have Abilene Christian, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Houston, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Rice, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt.

Following the Blessings, Arkansas travels to play at the prestigious Seminole Golf Club (Juno Beach, Fla.) as part of the second annual Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-12). Arkansas was runner-up at the inaugural event while Razorback All-American Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira was the individual champion. GOLF Channel will be on site to televise the event each day.

The spring season opens Feb. 5-6 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (Sawgrass Country Club) at The Hayt, a long-running tournament that annually ranks among the nation’s top 50 events. It will be the fourth time Arkansas has played at The Hayt, winning it twice (2011 and 2012).

Arkansas returns to the Watersound Invitational (Feb. 20-22) before heading to Cabo. The Razorbacks will close the regular season playing two events new to the program. From Mar. 19-21, Arkansas plays in the Linger Longer Invitational – rated 38th-toughest event in 2021-22 – in Eatonton, Ga., and the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial (April 10-11) in Charlottesville, Va. (Birdwood Golf Course).

The SEC Championship is set for April 19-23 followed by the NCAA Regionals (May 15-17) and the NCAA Championship (May 26-31).