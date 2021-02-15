Razorbacks Remain No. 1 For Fourth Consecutive Week

Arkansas maintained a firm hold on the No. 1 position for the fourth consecutive week in the USTFCCCA national rating index with another weekend of performances that produced either new or improved national qualifying marks for the Razorbacks.

With the regular season completed, the focus now shifts to the SEC and NCAA Indoor Championships, both of which will be hosted in the Randal Tyson Track Center. The SEC Indoor takes place Feb. 25-27 while the NCAA Indoor will be held March 11-13.

In addition to a collegiate leading performance in the distance medley relay with a 10:53.77, Arkansas also had top five national efforts from Krissy Gear, who is No. 2 in the mile (4:31.83); Katie Izzo, No. 3 in the 3,000m (8:57.78) and No. 5 in the mile (4:34.39); Lauren Gregory, No. 4 in the mile (4:34.19) and No. 5 in the 3,000 (8:58.36); and Rosey Effiong, No. 5 in the 400m (52.27).

Arkansas currently has 33 marks, including both relays, which rank among the national top 16.

USTFCCA National Ratings Index – February 15, 2021

Arkansas; 2. Texas A&M; 3. Georgia; 4. Texas; 5. Southern California; 6. Florida; 7. LSU; 8. BYU; 9. Oregon; 10. Florida State; 11. Texas Tech; 12. Alabama; 13. Kentucky; 14. Baylor; 15. Virginia Tech; 16. Tennessee; 17. Michigan State; 18. Colorado; 19. Ole Miss; 20. Clemson; 21. Minnesota; 22. Kansas State; 23. NC State; 24. Washington; 25. Oklahoma State.

USTFCCCA Conference Ratings Index – February 15, 2021