The Arkansas Razorbacks led by two runs, but LSU roared back in the sixth inning with 3 runs to take the lead. In the bottom of the 7th inning, Arkansas came back with a run of their own. Noland started things off on the mound through the first six innings, and Brady Tygart closed the game out with some huge strikeouts. Robert Moore also made some huge plays down the stretch. Listen to the Game 1 press conference vs. LSU