Razorbacks Sign Another Top 10 Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas coaching staff, led by head coach Dave Van Horn, has signed another Top 10 recruiting class, inking 19 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent or as committed walk-ons.

Hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Nate Thompson led the assembly of the Razorbacks’ class that ranked inside Perfect Game’s Top 10 classes for the sixth straight year at No. 3 and checks in at No. 8 among Baseball America’s best classes. The Hogs recruiting class is comprised of 11 position players and eight pitchers hailing from 10 different states, including six from Arkansas.

Head Coach Dave Van Horn enters his 19th season at the helm for the Razorbacks in 2021 having won 700 games since his return to The Hill as the Head Hog in 2003. The Razorbacks went 11-5 in shortened 2020 season, claiming Van Horn’s 700th victory at Arkansas with a win over Grand Canyon in the team’s final game of the year.

“Our staff has put together a very athletic class with this group,” Head Coach Dave Van Horn said of the 19-man class. “Coach Thompson and Coach Hobbs went coast-to-coast to build this class, it’s a nice mixture of position players and pitchers. We signed a good combination of right-handed and left-handed hitters that can play all over the field. Adding this class to our roster will create lots of competition within our program so we’re excited to get them here.”

NAME POS HT WT B/T Previous School/Hometown Brandon Arledge LHP 6-1 190 L/L Sheridan HS/Sheridan, Ark. Braylon Bishop OF 6-1 196 L/L Arkansas HS/Texarkana, Ark. Dylan Carter RHP 6-2 195 R/R Crowder JC/Bentonville, Ark. Gabe D’Arcy OF 6-3 220 R/R JSerra Catholic HS/San Clemente, Calif. Kendall Diggs IF 6-0 180 L/R St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Olathe, Kan. Drew Gray LHP/OF 6-3 180 L/L IMG Academy/Swansea, Ill. Cameron Leach OF 6-0 175 S/R Conway HS/Conway, Ark. Austin Ledbetter RHP 6-1 193 R/R Bryant HS/Bryant, Ark. Reece McWilliams IF 6-0 175 R/R Little Rock Catholic HS/Little Rock, Ark. Isaac Mitchell LHP 6-4 205 L/L Nixa HS/Nixa, Mo. Max Muncy IF 6-1 170 R/R Thousand Oaks HS/Camarillo, Calif. Jude Putz IF 5-11 168 R/R Bishop Miege HS/Village of Loch Lloyd, Mo. Hagen Smith LHP 6-3 200 L/L Bullard HS/Bullard, Texas Max Soliz Jr. C 6-5 220 R/R Bob Jones HS/Madison, Ala. Peyton Stovall IF 6-0 185 L/R Haughton HS/Haughton, La. Vincent Trapani RHP 6-1 215 R/R Memorial HS/Eau Claire, Wisc. Brady Tygart RHP 6-3 195 R/R Lewisburg HS/Hernando, Miss. Drake Varnado IF 6-2 175 R/R IMG Academy/Port Neches, Texas Jordan Viars IF 6-3 215 L/L Reedy HS/Prosper, Texas

Brandon Arledge – LHP – 6-1 – 190 – L/L – Sheridan HS/Sheridan, Ark.

A Top 500 player nationally by Perfect Game… Tabbed as the top lefty in the state of Arkansas and 18th overall prospect in Arkansas according to Perfect Game… Prep Baseball Report ranks him as the eighth-best prospect in Arkansas and No. 1 left-handed pitcher… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American.

Braylon Bishop – OF – 6-1 – 196 – L/L – Arkansas HS/Texarkana, Ark.

Prep Baseball Report ranks him as the eighth-best recruit and second-best outfielder in the nation… Ranked as the 40th overall prospect in the nation and 10th outfielder overall by Perfect Game… The top prospect and outfielder in Arkansas according to PG and PBR… Selected to play in the 2020 Perfect Game All-American Classic and the 2020 National Showcase… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Team – Southeast All-Region First Team… 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Team First Team… The No. 18 high school prospect in the nation according to Baseball America.

Dylan Carter – RHP – 6-2 – 195 – R/R – Crowder College/Bentonville, Ark.

Made three appearances, two starts, for Crowder College in 2020… Struck out seven in eight innings for the Roughriders… Ranked as the No. 24 player in the Class of 2019 by Prep Baseball Report coming out of Bentonville West HS… Ninth-best right-hander in the state of Arkansas in his recruiting class according to PBR… 2019 PG Preseason All-American and All-Region Team – Southeast Region Honorable Mention.

Gabe D’Arcy – OF – 6-3 – 220 – R/R – JSerra Catholic HS/San Clemente, Calif.

The 19th overall prospect from California and second-best outfielder in the Golden State according to Perfect Game… The seventh-best outfielder and No. 47 overall prospect by Prep Baseball Report… A national PG Top 500 player ranking 179th overall and 29th outfielder overall… PBR ranks him as the No. 56 outfielder prospect in the nation and 360th overall… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Team – California All-Region First Team.

Kendall Diggs – IF – 6-0 – 180 – L/R – St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Olathe, Kan.

The top third baseman from Kansas and second-best prospect in the state according to Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report… PBR ranks him the fifth-best third baseman nationally and 66th overall… A national Top 500 prospect, ranking 144th overall and the seventh-best third baseman in the nation… Selected to play in 2020 Perfect Game National Showcase… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Team – Central All-Region First Team… 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Team – High Honorable Mention… 2018 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Team – Honorable Mention.

Drew Gray – LHP/OF – 6-3 – 180 – L/L – IMG Academy/Swansea, Ill.

The top prospect in the class according to Perfect Game ranking 36th nationally and No. 1 overall in Illinois… The No. 1 outfield recruit in the state of Florida according to Prep Baseball Report… No. 4 outfielder in the nation and 14th overall recruit according to PBR… The top outfield prospect in Illinois and the ninth overall nationally on Perfect Game’s list… Selected to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic and 2020 National Showcase… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Team – Central All-Region First Team… 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – High Honorable Mention… 2018 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – Honorable Mention… Teammate of fellow Arkansas signee Drake Varnado at IMG Academy.

Cameron Leach – OF – 6-0 – 175 – S/R – Conway HS/Conway, Ark.

A national Top 500 recruit according to Perfect Game, seventh overall in Arkansas and the third-best outfielder… Tabbed as the second-best outfielder and sixth-best overall player in the state of Arkansas by Prep Baseball Report… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – Southeast – All-Region Second Team.

Austin Ledbetter – RHP – 6-1 – 193 – R/R – Bryant HS/Bryant, Ark.

The best third base prospect in the state of Arkansas and the sixth-best prospect in the state of Arkansas according to Perfect Game… The top right-hander in Arkansas and second-best prospect in the state on Prep Baseball Report’s lists… Nationally the No. 63 right-hander and 191st overall prospect according to PBR… A PG Top 500 National recruit and 45th-best third baseman in the nation… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – Southeast Region High Honorable Mention… 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team High Honorable Mention… Quarterback for Arkansas state champion Bryant HS.

Reece McWilliams – IF – 6-0 – 175 – R/R – Little Rock Catholic HS/Little Rock, Ark.

The ninth overall prospect in Arkansas and second-best shortstop in the state according to Perfect Game… A national Top 500 prospect and the No. 154 shortstop in the country… Prep Baseball Report ranks him as the fifth-best shortstop in Arkansas and the 19th-best overall prospect… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – Southeast Region Honorable Mention… 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – Honorable Mention.

Isaac Mitchell – LHP – 6-4 – 205 – L/L – Nixa HS/Nixa, Mo.

The No. 1 left-handed pitcher and 18th overall recruit in Missouri according to Perfect Game… The No. 100 lefty in the country on PG’s list… Ranked as the fourth-best left-handed pitcher in Missouri by Prep Baseball Report and No. 35 overall prospect… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – Central Region Honorable Mention… 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team High Honorable Mention.

Max Muncy – IF – 6-1 – 170 – R/R – Thousand Oaks HS/Camarillo, Calif.

The 56th overall high school prospect in the nation according to Baseball America and Perfect Game… Tagged as the No. 14 infielder in high school by PG… The third-best shortstop in California and 11th nationally according to Prep Baseball report… No. 7 prospect out of California and 53rd nationally on PBR’s lists… The seventh-best overall and fourth-best infielder in California on Perfect Game’s list… Selected to play in the 2020 National Showcase… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – California All-Region First Team.

Jude Putz – IF – 5-11 – 168 – R/R – Bishop Miege HS/Village of Loch Lloyd, Mo.

The seventh overall recruit and third-best prospect in Missouri according to Perfect Game… Nationally ranked as the No. 77 shortstop and 386th overall recruit by PG… Prep Baseball Report ranks him as the fifth-best shortstop in Kansas and 16th overall prospect in the state… A national Top 500 recruit according to Perfect Game… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – Central Region Honorable Mention… 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team Honorable Mention.

Hagen Smith – LHP – 6-3 – 200 – L/L – Bullard HS/Bullard, Texas

Tabbed the top high school lefty and fifth-best prospect overall in Texas by Prep Baseball Report… The No. 5 lefty in the nation and 36th overall prospect according to PBR… Baseball America lists him as the No. 81 overall player in the class… Perfect Game ranks him as the 13th overall prospect and Texas and No. 1 left-handed pitcher… Nationally No. 12 southpaw and 113th overall prospect by PG… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – Texas All-Region First Team… 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team High Honorable Mention.

Max Soliz Jr. – C – 6-5 – 220 – R/R – Bob Jones HS/Madison, Ala.

The top catcher out of Alabama and fourth overall player according to Prep Baseball Report… Nationally checks in at No. 16 as a catcher and No. 184 overall on PBR’s lists… Perfect Game ranks him as the third-best prospect in Alabama and top catcher… Tabbed as the No. 11 catcher in the nation by PG and No. 134 overall recruit… Selected to play in the 2020 National Showcase and 2018 Junior National Showcase… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – Southeast All-Region Second Team… 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team High Honorable Mention… 2018 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team Honorable Mention.

Peyton Stovall – IF – 6-0 – 185 – L/R – Haughton HS/Haughton, La.

The best prospect and best shortstop in Louisiana according to Prep Baseball Report… PBR ranks him as 99th overall prospect and 18th-best SS in the nation… Perfect Game lists him as the top shortstop in Louisiana and No. 2 overall prospect… Nationally the No. 35 shortstop and 138th overall recruit according to PG… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – Southeast Region Honorable Mention.

Vincent Trapani – RHP – 6-1 – 215 – R/R – Memorial HS/Eau Claire, Wisc.

Perfect Game ranks him as the No. 1 right-hander and second-best recruit in Wisconsin… The top right-handed pitcher and third-best overall prospect in Wisconsin according to Prep Baseball Report… Ranked as the No. 76 right-hander nationally and 227th overall prospect by PBR… Nationally the 35th-best right-handed pitcher and 103rd overall prospect on PG’s lists… Selected to play in Perfect Game 2020 National Showcase… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – Central All-Region First Team… 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team High Honorable Mention… 2018 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team Honorable Mention.

Brady Tygart – RHP – 6-3 – 195 – R/R – Lewisburg HS/Hernando, Miss.

The best right-handed pitcher and second-best overall prospect in the state of Mississippi according to Perfect Game… Nationally tabbed as the No. 27 right-hander and 82nd overall recruit on Perfect Game’s lists… Baseball America ranks him as their No. 99 overall prospect in the nation… The No. 9 third baseman in the nation and 113th overall according to Prep Baseball Report… Tagged as the second-best third baseman and fifth overall player in Mississippi by PBR… Picked to play in the Perfect Game 2020 National Showcase… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – Southeast Region Honorable Mention… 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team High Honorable Mention.

Drake Varnado – IF – 6-2 – 175 – R/R – IMG Academy/Port Neches, Texas

The top shortstop and 10th overall prospect in Florida according to Prep Baseball Report… A Top 100 recruit by PBR, checking in at 76th overall and the 14th-best SS in the nation… Baseball America ranks him as the No. 59 overall player in the class… Perfect Game lists him as the fifth-best shortstop and No. 16 overall player in Texas… Nationally PG ranks him as the No. 37 shortstop and 147th overall player… Selected to play in PG 2020 National Showcase… Played in 2018 and 2019 Jr. National Showcase… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – Texas All-Region First Team… 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team Third team… 2018 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team Honorable Mention.

Jordan Viars – IF – 6-3 – 215 – L/L – Reedy HS/Prosper, Texas

Perfect Game ranks him as the second-best first baseman and 21st overall prospect in Texas… The No. 32 prospect and second-best first baseman in Texas by Prep Baseball Report… Seventh-best first baseman nationally and No. 305 overall by PBR… Nationally ranked as the ninth-best first baseman and No. 232 overall prospect by Perfect Game… 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team – Texas All-Region First Team… 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All American Team Honorable Mention.