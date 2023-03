Fayetteville, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Cody Adcock getting his first start of the season for the Razorbacks and it’s going to go into the win collum.

Arkansas got the full series sweep over the Tigers in their first SEC match of the year.

After the game, we got to hear from Dave Van Horn, Adcock, and Jared Wegner. For the full interviews head to the video above.