The Arkansas Razorbacks go on to win their third game in a row after taking down Mississippi State 8-1. Connor Noland worked the mound tonight with over 100 pitches, 6 strikeouts through 7 innings, and only gave up one run though his time on the mound tonight. Jalen Battles also had a big night at the plate, with two home runs. They face the bulldogs tomorrow night at 6:30 pm back at home.