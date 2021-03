SHERWOOD, Ark. — The top-ranked 2022 prospect in Arkansas isn’t satisfied.

Four-star Sylvan Hills guard Nick Smith holds offers from all around the nation, including by the Razorbacks. After earning a high seed in the 5A state tournament, the 6’3 floor general now looks to win a high school championship.

Hear from Smith and Sylvan Hills’ coach as Nick Walters takes a look at the touted recruit’s play as he rounds out his junior season.