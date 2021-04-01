Razorbacks targets Derrian Ford, Kel’el Ware reflect on Hogs’ historic season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — First Elite Eight appearance in 26 years, most national recognition for over two decades, and a 12-game SEC win streak. The 2020-21 Razorbacks basketball season will be remembered for a long time.

Outside the team, perhaps those who it means the most to are the recruits considering boarding the Muss bus. That includes 2022 Arkansas targets Derrian Ford and Kel’el Ware.

Nick Walters catches up with the Magnolia guard and North Little Rock center to hear their thoughts on Arkansas’ deep run and what they make of the future of the program.

