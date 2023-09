FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks will honor the lives of two legendary players this season, Alex Collins and Ryan Mallett.

Hunter Yurachek said in a tweet that their initials will be painted at the 3 and 15-yard lines on the home sideline of Frank Broyles Field all season long.

The two numbers were their jersey numbers when they played for the Hogs.