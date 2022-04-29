FAYETTEVILLE — Treylon Burks was drafted by the Tennessee Titans Thursday night in Round 1 with the No. 18 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Prior to Burks being selected Arkansas has had eight wide receivers drafted since entering play in the SEC in 1992. Burks is now the highest wide receiver from Arkansas drafted during that span. Previously Matt Jones was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Round 1 with the No. 21 pick in 2005.

Burks is expected to thrive with the Titans since they traded away A.J. Brown to get the right to select Burks. The Philadelphia Eagles promptly gave Brown a four-year, $100 million contract. The Titans saved money selecting Burks and still got a very talented wide receiver and also the No. 101 pick in this year’s draft.

Here’s how the eight previous wide receivers drafted did in the NFL.

2000

Anthony Lucas, Round 4, Pick #114, Green Bay. No stats available.

Emanuel Smith, Round 6, Pick #196, Jacksonville. No stats available.

2005

Matt Jones, Round 1, Pick #21, Jacksonville.

2005: 36 receptions, 432 yards, 5 touchdowns. 12 rushes, 51 yards, 2 touchdowns.

2006: 41 receptions, 643 yards, 4 touchdowns. 2 rushes, -15 yards.

2007: 24 receptions, 317 yards, 4 touchdowns.

2008: 65 receptions, 761 yards, 2 touchdowns.

Career: 166 receptions, 2,153 yards, 15 touchdowns. 14 rushes, 36 yards, 2 touchdowns

2008

Marcus Monk, Round 7, Pick #248, Chicago. No stats available.

2012

Joe Adams, Round 4, Pick #104, Carolina.

2012: 1 reception, 7 yards. 3 rushes, 13 yards. 9 kick returns, 208 yards. punt returns, 11 returns, 127 yards.

Jarius Wright, Round 4, Pick #118, Minnesota.

2012: 22 receptions, 310 yards, 2 touchdowns. 2 rushes, 11 yards.

2013: 26 receptions, 434 yards, 3 touchdowns.

2014: 42 receptions, 588 yards, 2 touchdowns. 5 rushes, 71 yards.

2015: 34 receptions, 442 yards. 1 rush, 29 yards.

2016: 11 receptions, 67 yards, 1 touchdown.

2017: 18 receptions, 198 yards, 2 touchdowns.

With Carolina

2018: 43 receptions, 447 yards, 1 touchdown. 2 rushes, 39 yards.

2019: 28 receptions, 296 yards. 1 rush, -7 yards.

Career: 224 receptions, 2,782 yards, 11 touchdowns.

Greg Childs, Round 4, Pick #134, Minnesota. No stats available.

2013

Cobi Hamilton, Round 6, Pick #197, Cincinnati.

With Pittsburgh

2016: 11 receptions, 234 yards, 2 touchdowns, 5 punt returns, 83 yards.

With Houston

2017: 1 reception, 8 yards.