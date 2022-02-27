In claiming a third consecutive SEC Indoor Championship, the No. 1 Razorbacks produced its 25th indoor team title since joining the league in 1991. A total of 86 points secured the title at Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

After establishing a first day lead of 10.5 points, Arkansas kept producing points to stay in the chase with Florida (77) and Alabama (71), who finished second and third in team scoring. Rounding out the top five schools were Kentucky (64) and Ole Miss (59).

“I’m just proud that we can continue the legacy, and these kids did a great job,” said Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam. “We didn’t get here until late Thursday night, due to weather issues, with competition starting on Friday.

“Things were thrown off with our warm-up and pre-meet, but they just did a great job and nobody complained. We just got the job done this weekend after some adversity with the travel and with some injuries. Hopefully, by the nationals we will be at full strength.”

The Razorbacks sealed the team victory with 20 points from four runners in the 3,000m with Amon Kemboi claiming the individual title in 7:47.34, a meet and facility record performance, to lead an Arkansas 1-4-6-7 finish.

Kemboi toppled the meet record of 7:54.19 by Cameron Griffith in 2018. The previous facility record of 7:48.94 belonged the Oregon’s Galen Rupp from the 2009 NCAA Championships, the first year of the Gilliam facility.

Point production in Saturday finals include nine from a pair of Razorbacks in the heptathlon, seven in the 60m hurdles from a trio of UA hurdlers, six in the 400m, 4.5 in the 60m, and a pair of points in the mile.

“It’s a two-day event, so you’ve got to be good on both days,” noted Bucknam. “We got off to a great start on Friday. It was a great effort by the distance runners.”

The Arkansas distance crew supplied 21 points in the 5,000 on Friday and then added 20 in the 3,000m on Saturday.