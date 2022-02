In this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Kevin McPherson joins our Pig Trail team live and reacts the the wild week Arkansas men’s basketball has had.

The Hogs knocked off No. 1 Auburn in Tuesday, only the second time in program history that the Razorbacks have defeated the top-ranked team in the nation. The came back to earth on Saturday afternoon as they fell to Alabama on the road. Watch our reactions in this week’s Hog Hoops Report.