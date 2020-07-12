Recapping the Lowery Commitment and who might be next for the Football Hogs

Arkansas picked up its 13th commitment for the 2021 class on Thursday when Frisco, Texas cornerback Chase Lowery announced his pledge to the Hogs. Our Otis Kirk recaps what Lowery brings to the Razorbacks in this week’s recruiting report.

He also looks at two prospects that could be next to join in on the class in Texas prospects wide receiver Ketron Jackson and defensive end Landyn Watson.

Get Otis’ thoughts on those three guys plus Fort Smith Northside’s Dreyden Norwood who announced his commitment to Texas A&M last week.