Recruiting: Otis Kirk Thinks the Hogs Met Their Needs in 2020 Class

Sam Pittman's staff had its nose to the ground recruiting until signing day. One day later the new Arkansas head coach put those coaches in front of the media to not only discuss his first recruiting class on the Hill but how those coaches will blend the newcomers into the existing roster and make an impact in the SEC.

To say that offensive line coach Brad Davis is attacking the challenge would be an understatement. Asked about the recent history of Arkansas' offensive line issues, Davis said he came to Fayetteville to, "Kick butt." Asked how long that might take he referred to the strength of the recruiting class that this staff pieced together in just eight weeks.