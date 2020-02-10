Recruiting: Otis Kirk Thinks the Hogs Met Their Needs in 2020 Class

Story By Drew Amman:
Fayetteville, AR-
Talk to Otis Kirk, our football recruiting insider from Hogville.net, and he immediately addresses this question, “Did the Hogs meet their needs in their most recent class?” Otis thinks they did a good job and makes a case that it could be a class ranked in the top 25. Kirk gives praise to Sam Pittman and his staff for the way his group hit the ground running since Pittman was hired December 8th. You can see the full list of Hog signees on Hogville.net including several articles from Otis. In this report from Sunday February 9th in our Pig Trail Nation Studio, Kirk breaks down the following Razorback Newcomers:
AJ Reed (Grad Transfer, Kicker from Duke)
Feleipe Franks (Grad Transfer, QB from Florida)
Malik Hornsby (4-Star, QB from Missouri City, TX)
Chris Harris (Athlete, Preferred Walk-on from Dumas)
Truitt Tollett (Receiver, Preferred Walk-on from Shiloh Christian)
Jonas Higson (Tight End, Preferred Walk-on from Bentonville West)
***Otis notes that the Hogs get set to host a Junior Day March 7th.