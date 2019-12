FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 21 Arkansas Women’s Basketball (10-1) finished its three-game homestand a perfect 3-0, handling Northwestern State (3-5), 99-39, at Bud Walton Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Hogs 60-point win was their largest of the season, topping their 50-point victory over Tulsa on Wednesday night. With their 10th win of the season, the Razorbacks are off to their best start since the 2013-14 season.

Redshirt junior Amber Ramirez led the way for the Hogs, pouring in 21 points on a season-high seven three-pointers. Four other Razorbacks joined Ramirez in double-digits: Chelsea Dungee (12), Makayla Daniels (10), A’Tyanna Gaulden (11) and Erynn Barnum (14).