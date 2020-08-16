Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk 8-16-2020

In this weeks Arkansas football recruiting report, Otis Kirk discusses four offensive lineman and one wide receiver.

We begin with two lineman that Arkansas is recruiting for the 2022 class. Eli Henderson, a 3-star center has committed to the Razorbacks, picking them over Georgia, Arizona State and more. Kirk also talks about Will Campbell who’s a 4-star offensive tackle out of Louisiana.

The Razorbacks are also recruiting 4-star wide receiver, Ketron Jackson. Arkansas is in his top 7 schools right now but he recently visited the University of Texas and is leaning towards the Longhorns.

Kirk also discusses the talent in The Natural State. There are currently 11 offensive lineman in Arkansas with offers from Power Five programs. Arkansas has offered three of them.

Lastly, Kirk also talks about sophomore offensive lineman, Luke Jones, who just got put on scholarship by head coach Sam Pittman.