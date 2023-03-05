BY GRACE TOFOLLA

It was another noteworthy day at Bogle Park for the No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-3).

Arkansas erupted for an 11-1 (5 inn.) run-rule victory against North Texas Sunday afternoon to conclude the Wooo Pig Classic. Arkansas finished the weekend 6-0 with three run-rule decisions. The Hogs have seven run-rule wins on the year.

In front of 2,793, the Hogs outhit North Texas 10-4. Freshman Lauren Camenzind and sophomore Raigan Kramer homered, stretching Arkansas’ weekend home run tally to 10.

The Razorbacks utilized three arms against the Mean Green. Freshman Robyn Herron (6-1) picked up her third win of the Wooo Pig Classic. The freshman tossed three innings of shutout ball, struck out three and worked around two walks and a hit.

Redshirt senior RHP Chenise Delce (8-1) was effective in one inning of relief and stranded two in the fourth.

Freshman LHP Hannah Camenzind threw the game’s final frame in the fifth, surrendering two hits and a lone run.

Raigan Kramer had another big day at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 and matching her career high in RBIs with four for the second consecutive game. Kramer doubled in the second before knocking a three-run shot to right center in the third.

Freshman catcher Lauren Camenzind shined and recorded a career best two hits, including her first career home run – a two-run shot.

Junior first baseman Cylie Halvorson registered her fifth multi-hit performance on the year after going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

How It Happened

After a quiet first inning, Arkansas produced two runs in the second off the crack of Lauren Camenzind’s bat.

Camenzind slashed her first career home run, a two-run shot, with two outs in the second to give Arkansas an early 2-0 lead.

Kramer towed a three-run homer with two outs in the third, poking the lead to 5-0.

Arkansas tacked on six in the fourth. It all began with Lauren Camenzind’s leadoff single down the right field line. Arkansas eventually juiced the bases via Reagan Johnson’s infield single and Hannah Gammill’s walk. Rylin Hedgecock delivered an RBI single to left to put the Hogs up 6-0.

The Razorbacks added more runs on Cylie Halvorson’s two-RBI double to right, plating Johnson and Gammill for an 8-0 lead.

Arkansas loaded the bases again on walk to Kristina Foreman. Kramer then drove in a ninth run on her walk. Chenise Delce smacked her first hit of the season, a two-RBI single up the middle, for an 11-0 lead.

Up Next

No. 7 Arkansas hosts Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Monday on SEC Network+. The Razorbacks start SEC play March 10-12 as Texas A&M comes to town for a three-game set beginning at 6 p.m. Friday on SEC Network+.